Enhanced Safe Browsing Now Available for Gmail Users

Turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing in Gmail

Phishing is a prevalent cybercrime where attackers try to deceive you into revealing your sensitive information, like financial details or passwords. Thus, Google is taking more steps to protect its users from these attacks.

Lately, Gmail users have been seeing a message above their inbox about getting “additional protection against phishing.” It encourages users to “Turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing to get additional protection against dangerous emails.”

The new feature provides real-time security scanning to warn users. It can also block dangerous websites, downloads, and extensions. With this feature, it improves Google’s ability to protect users against phishing and malware.

Enhanced Safe Browsing

This feature was first introduced in Chrome three years ago. It provides real-time web protection. It detects and warns users about suspicious links or emails that may lead to phishing websites. It helps users avoid falling victim to these scams.

The enhanced safe browsing feature on Gmail can identify potentially harmful files or links and prevent users from interacting with them. Thus, it reduces the risk of malware infections and other cyber threats.

Safe browsing can identify sites known for hosting malicious content or engaging in harmful activities. If you click on a link that leads to such a site, the feature blocks access and protects you from potential harm.

It also provides safer link sharing. When you share links through emails, it can scan those links in real time to ensure they are safe for recipients. It helps prevent inadvertently sharing malicious content with others.

By continuously scanning email content and attachments, safe browsing can detect new and emerging threats promptly. This proactive approach allows Google to update its security systems to protect users from novel cyber threats as they arise.

How to Enable It?

If you see the message, click the link and it will take you to the Enhanced Safe Browsing page.

However, if you do enable it, you are giving Google and its providers more data about your browsing habits, IP address, and site interactions. Indeed, this data is used to improve security, you may wonder about the extent of data collection and its potential use.

Furthermore, implementing it can add extra processing and network overhead. It may result in slower loading times, especially when scanning for potential threats in real time.

It may also not provide adequate protection against new and unknown threats until the threat is identified and added to the database. And it also relies on regular updates to its database of malicious sites and content. If you don’t update your browser, you may not fully benefit from the latest security measures.

Of course, some sophisticated cyber attacks can still find ways to bypass safe browsing systems. It still leaves you vulnerable to targeted threats.

It may also hurt developers. For instance, if you are a new extension developer, it can take time for Google to trust your product. Keep in mind that it takes a few months before Google can label your extension as trusted. It may hurt you if you rely on income from your work. And it can lock out talented developers who can’t wait those months.

