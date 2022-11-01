Elon Must says Blue tick is available to all users at $8 per month

Share the joy

Image Credit: Free Press Journal

Reports making the rounds of a monthly charge for the famous Twitter Blue badge are not far from the truth after all. On Tuesday, Elon Musk who recently completed is Twitter acquisition confirmed that users interested in the badge will have to pay $8 monthly fee.

What Musk said:

The new billionaire owner of Twitter who also calls himself the “Chief Twit,” said price will be “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.”

For those who are interested in paying for the new verification tier, here is a summary of what you get when you pay $8 every month:

Ability to post longer video and audio.

Paywall bypass for selected publishers.

Priority in replies, mentions and search.

Not so many ads.

In an email sent to 9to5mac as per TechCrunch, Twitter said:

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be launching an update to Twitter Blue. In the course of this work, we have made the decision to discontinue Ad-free Articles, effective as of the close of business today, October 31, 2022. This hard decision will allow us to focus our resources on adding additional value for our members. Expect to hear more from us soon,” the email read.

“Starting tomorrow, we will stop displaying the “Twitter Blue Publisher” label on any Tweets containing your articles. We will no longer be sending a Twitter Blue token when people on Twitter access articles from your properties. This will prevent the ad-free experience on your site from loading.”

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.



Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

On Sunday, Musk had tweeted that “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

After announcing the exits of some top executives of the company including CEO Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8. This is according to a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

With the delisting, Twitter is no longer under any obligation to make quarterly disclosures like its monthly active users or its earnings, but Musk may be compelled to do so because of the financial institutions that have learnt him money.

A new board is also likely to be formed following recent developments and the exit of some high-ranking officials of Twitter. The task of picking a new board is now expected to be carried out by Musk.

Elon Musk completed the $44 billion takeover of the microblogging company. He did not take him too long to announce the firing of several top executives of Twitter.

