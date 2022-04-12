Elon Musk won’t be joining the Twitter board

Share the joy

Twitter has announced that its majority shareholder, Elon Musk will not be joining the board after all. The announcement was made by Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal in a message to the company one week after it said Musk was joining the board.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board,” he said in a tweet.

Recall that Musk purchased 9.2 percent of Twitter shares last week. The news caught millions of people all over the world unawares, and generated loads of discuss online.

“We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance,” Agrawal wrote on Twitter . “Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same day that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

With more than 80 million followers on Twitter, Musk is one of the most followed users on the platform. This decision had a positive impact on Twitter shares, soaring more than a quarter in pre-market trading according to the Guardian.

Musk’s 9.2 percent stake makes him the biggest shareholder in the company; four times more than the 2.25 percent held by co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder, stepped down as the CEO in November, 2021. Jack confirmed via his Twitter page that he was stepping down as the company’s CEO. Taking Jack’s place, is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief technology officer, who took over the helm of affairs effective immediately.

Jack’s replacement Parag Agrawal, was then unanimously appointed as CEO and a member of the Board. Bret Taylor is now the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Patrick Pichette who also will stay on the Board and continue to serve as chair of the Audit Committee.

Dorsey, 45, stepped down as Twitter CEO in 2008, but returned to the company seven years later. Lately, he has shown interest in cryptocurrencies; and his decision to step down may have to do with it.

