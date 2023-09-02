Elon Musk wants to train its AI models with your data

Share the joy

Credit: Engadget

A couple of days ago, Bloomberg broke the news of a new policy shift at X. According to the new shift, X will start collecting the biometric data of users based, of course, on their consent.

Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes,” X said in a post.

The new privacy policy states clearly that X plans to use information it collects, along with any publicly available data, to help train machine learning algorithms.

Musk, in a recent tweet, confirmed the policy, stating in his tweet that the company will only collect “public data, not DMs or anything private.”

Of course, this sounds worrying, especially as the company does not have a press arm to further clarify its new shift in policy.

Just public data, not DMs or anything private — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

Talking about data collection, X recently launched a job listing feature. It is only normal for a company with such a feature to want to collect biometric data from users to help it with this new element.

Businesses with a gold checkmark can add an open role shelf to their profile. This will appear above their main timeline and below their profile bio and follower counts.

When you tap on the “View all jobs” CTA, you will be able to see all available options currently listed by the company, which allows you to apply for each (via third-party hosting) by tapping on the specific job detail.

Verified organizations can start posting openings that will then allow job seekers to click and apply for jobs they are interested in via Twitter.

This sounds like a good move, especially in terms of making more revenue, which has been Twitter’s major challenge since the change of ownership.

Already, Twitter serves as a platform where people connect and help or link businesses and people together.

The feature allows you to post new job openings by title, salary, URL, and Location. Companies will also be able to post or add a salary range for interested job hunters.

Sometime in February, Twitter started sending emails to brands, encouraging them to pay a monthly subscription of $1,000 for its Gold Check, while affiliate account verification costs $50 every month.

