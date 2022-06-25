Elon Musk wants full assessment of Twitter bots

Share the joy

The latest reports say Elon Musk’s team asked Twitter recently for info so they can assess the app’s bots accurately. This is on the heels of Musk questioning Twitter’s claim that fake accounts and bots are at 5% only of its total active users.

Musk said his Twitter takeover deal will not proceed unless the company presents more evidence supporting this number.

Twitter responded by giving Musk full access to its firehose of tweets for some time, starting on June 8. Musk’s team now has this data for weeks.

This week, Musk’s team said the info is lacking. They need more insight from Twitter before it can present its findings.

Reluctant to give more access at first, Twitter has now yielded and opened more data access to Musk’s team.

Which may or may not be a concern, depending on how you see it.

Twitter reportedly gave Musk’s team the following information during the first dump:

Total user tweets in a specific time

Data on devices used

Musk’s team says this initial data had incomplete insight on what they need to do for an accurate analysis of bot activity.

Now, Twitter has given Musk with more real-time API data.

If this is the case, it could mean that Musk’s team can now access:

Real-time info on tweet text and visual elements/attachments

Data on retweets, replies, and quote Tweets for each

Data on tweet author, mentioned users, tagged locations, hashtag and cashtag symbols, and more

Date, time, location, device info

It should cover analytics to uncover bot trends. And it gets a better grip on the Twitter bots issue. But it means Musk’s team has all your Twitter information that Twitter was hesitant to hand over.

Reports say that Musk’s team says they now have the info needed to assess Twitter bots activity on the platform.

We’ll find out soon what their findings will be or if it will be a determining factor to Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

