Elon Musk Threatens to Walk Away from the Twitter Deal

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of hiding data on fake accounts.

Pulling Out of $44B Deal

On Monday, Elon Musk’s lawyers accused Twitter of thwarting the billionaire’s information rights under the agreement to buy the platform. If Twitter will not provide data that Elon has requested about spam and bot accounts, he’d pull out of the $44B deal to acquire it.

The letter states:

“Twitter’s latest offer to simply provide additional details regarding the company’s own testing methodologies, whether through written materials or verbal explanations, is tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk’s data requests. Twitter’s effort to characterize it otherwise is merely an attempt to obfuscate and confuse the issue. Mr. Musk has made it clear that he does not believe the company’s lax testing methodologies are adequate so he must conduct his own analysis. The data he has requested is necessary to do so.”

Elon announced in April that he’d buy Twitter for $4B. However, the acquisition needs the approval of the shareholders. At that time, he said that one of his priorities for Twitter is to eliminate spam bots.

However, last month, Elon said that the deal was on hold because of the spam bots and fake accounts. He wrote on Twitter that he remains committed to the deal but he wanted to make sure that spam accounts represent less than 5% of users.

Buyer’s Remorse

Experts are saying that Elon Musk is regretting the acquisition and he’s trying to reduce the price of the platform. By looking at the stock price of Twitter, he might have realized that he overpaid. But experts said that this is just one of the tactics that Elon is using to reduce the price of the deal.

He might also be looking for a way out of the billion-dollar deal.

But if he does walk away from it, Twitter can sue him. He also needs to pay a reverse termination fee of $1B. The fee isn’t an option payment that lets him walk away from the deal. The breakup fee only applies if the deal can’t close because of third-party financing issues or regulatory intermediation.

If there’s a fraud, Elon can walk away from the deal. But Elon can’t use the market dip as a reason to cut loose. Twitter has lost more than $9 B in market cap.

Last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission said that it’s been investigating whether the TESLA CEO relayed his reasons for acquiring Twitter. The agency sent a letter to Musk in April to clarify various discrepancies found in the CEO’s original shares purchases. The letter stated that Elon did not disclose his stake at the right time.

The agency requires that individuals or companies buying over 5% of company stock must disclose the details in 10 days. Throughout March, Elon purchased up to 9.2% of the company but he failed to report that he crossed the threshold. He only did so in April.

His move to buy Twitter has stirred a debate about the role of Twitter and other social media platforms on freedom of speech.

