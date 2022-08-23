Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey

Share the joy

The takeover fight is heading to court.

Jack Dorsey is Joining the Battle

Elon Musk’s legal team is preparing for October 17th trial date. As part of the planning, Musk’s legal team submitted a subpoena for evidence from the former Twitter CEO.

Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter CEO last year. He handed control of the social media company to Parag Agrawal. Dorsey is running Square and Block. He also believes that Elon is the “singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

The subpoena seeks communications and documents from the former chief about the Twitter deal. Musk’s legal team also wants more information about the effects of spam and fake accounts on Twitter’s business and operations.

Musk contacted the former CEO on March 26, according to a filing with the US SEC, to talk about the future direction of Twitter.

The subpoena comes after the judge ordered Twitter to collect, review and produce documents from the former general manager of its product division.

There are billions of dollars on the line in this trial. Thus, Musk’s legal time is using all lines to support his argument that Twitter is not telling the truth about bots and spam.

Musk Attempts to Abandon the Twitter Acquisition Deal

In July, Twitter officially filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk. The lawsuit stated that the world’s richest man refuse to honor his obligations under their agreement. Twitter wants him to complete the deal.

On April 25, Musk tried to exit the $44 billion acquisition deal. He said that Twitter failed to provide him the information on how severe bots and spam are on the platform. The lawsuit compels Musk to fulfill his legal obligations and complete the merger after the company satisfied a few outstanding conditions.

Musk made an unexpected offer to Twitter this year. But he immediately turned around and gave the idea of abandoning the agreement. When the tech stocks started sinking, Twitter alleges that the Tesla CEO looked for an escape route from the deal.

Spam Bot Problem

According to Musk, Twitter did not provide him with accurate information about the spam bot problem. But Twitter stated that Musk didn’t ask about it before the agreement was made.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal wrote threads about how the platform calculates daily active users. The company told reporters that it blocks 1 million spam accounts each day.

More Data Provided

The platform provided Musk with more data about bot issues than he asked for. He also gained access to a firehose of tweet data.

But Musk’s legal team wanted more than the information provided. The team was asking for text messages from executives about a certain topic. Twitter calls the request highly uncommon.

Twitter alleges that the Space X CEO blocked compensation programs to ensure the top talents remain working while the deal was being completed.

To fight the world’s richest man, Twitter secured the legal services of a powerful firm with a connection to the Delaware Court of Chancery. The trial will start in October.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

