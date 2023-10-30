Elon Musk says posts corrected by Community Notes will be disqualified from revenue sharing

Share the joy

Elon Musk, the owner of X, has disclosed an update to the platform’s ad revenue share scheme. Creators need to make sure they post only legitimate content on the platform if they want to keep getting paid for it.

Posts that have been edited by Community Notes will no longer be qualified for revenue sharing. Premium members of the platform can receive a revenue share from their posts through the X Creator ad revenue share scheme. This implies that they are qualified to receive a portion of the money generated by the advertisements that appear in the post-reply stream.

Worth “noting” that any attempts to weaponize @CommunityNotes to demonetize people will be immediately obvious, because all code and data is open source — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2023

Elon Musk believes that starting to charge new users is one way to stop or reduce the number of bots on X. Musk claimed that requiring payment from new users would drive away bots from the market because they would be required to pay for each profile they created.

“Starting today, we’re testing a new program in New Zealand and the Philippines, where new, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post and interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected.”

New accounts will have the ability to read posts, but they will not be able to tweet, like, or reply in the X app. Users who do not want to pay will only be able to read posts; they will not be able to do anything else.

The platform will be able to assess new accounts for checkmate bots on the microblogging platform thanks to X’s new “Not a Bot” element.

A recent update from X now gives you the option to restrict replies to only verified users. This implies that you can limit replies to verified platform users. All users have access to this feature, which has already begun to roll out.

Many are surprised to learn that this feature is free and open to all users. Premium subscribers are the only ones who can access the majority of the latest additions made by Musk and his team. However, it is commendable that this new feature is made accessible to all users.

The microblogging service has begun deleting headlines and excerpts from links that users have posted.

Remember how Elon Musk hinted at this change in August, saying it was his idea and that it would improve X significantly.

