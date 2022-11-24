Elon Musk proposes “ general amnesty” for some suspended Twitter accounts

Share the joy

Fresh from controversially lifting the suspension on Donald Trump’s account, Elon Must is at it again. The billionaire owner of Twitter, has again proposed a pole asking users to vote whether a “general amnesty” should be given to some suspended Twitter accounts.

Judging by his previous action, especially concerning suspended accounts, we may as well conclude that it is only a matter of time before some suspended users are allowed back to the platform.

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” He gave users 24 hours to send in their responses; and the rest I guess is history because the “yes” have it already.

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Only a few days back, Musk announced that the suspension placed on the account of Donald Trump had been lifted.

The lifting of the suspension runs contrary to an earlier statement made by Musk where he affirmed that no decision on account reinstatements would be made until the company had put together a “content moderation council” to decide on such moves. The decision to reinstate the account however, was made after Musk threw it up to other users on the platform.

Signs of what he was up to became evident when the accounts of The Babylon Bee, Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson were all reinstated. Shortly after that, Musk then launched a Twitter Poll, asking for people’s views if he should reinstate that of the former President.

Though, the Poll was a pretty close one—51.8 for and 48.2 against, the decision to lift the suspension was of course, carried out.

For Trump, the waiting game continues as the former President has still not made any tweet. Perhaps, his focus is in getting his Truth Social app working.

How this influences Meta’s decision to do likewise with Trump’s Facebook account, remains to be known. In August, Meta declared that it has no plan to rush the review of the ban it handed out to Donald Trump in 2021.

The social media giant said the review will not be rushed even if the former president declares his candidature for the post of the president of the US.

Perhaps, it is safe to conclude that this is the way forward for Twitter; there are chances that we could yet see more of such decisions being left in the hands of the public to decide.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

