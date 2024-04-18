Elon Musk opts to comply with ruling in Brazil

Share the joy

Elon Musk has finally softened his hardline stance,taking actiong against the authorities in Brazil over a request to censor X users. X has now decided to comply with the demands of the authorities in the face of a potential ban on the social media app in the country.

According to Reuters, the social media giant decided to soften its hardline stand following growing fines and a looming ban set to be placed on X.

A couple of weeks ago, reports surfaced that Brazil was investigating X over potential obstruction of justice after the social media giant vowed to defy a court order.

X could be facing a potential ban in Brazil after the company defied a court order to block certain profiles in the South American country.

An investigation has already begun over the obstruction of justice after Elon Musk said he lifted the suspension placed on the affected accounts after Brazil ordered that they be blocked.

The investigation was opened a couple of weeks ago by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after heated interactions between Musk and the South American country.

X’s global government affairs team announced that the “court decisions” left X with no choice but to block “certain popular accounts” in Brazil and would face daily fines of up to $20,000 if it failed to comply, the Associated Press reports.

“We are prohibited from saying which court or judge issued the order, or on what grounds,” said the affairs team. “We believe that such orders are not in accordance with the Marco Civil da Internet or the Brazilian Federal Constitution, and we challenge the orders legally where possible.”

However, the ban was lifted by Musk barely an hour later. He further instructed X users in Brazil to download a VPN in case the country blocks access to the platform. The X owner called for Justice de Moraes to “resign or be impeached” after he claimed responsibility for the order.

X once faced a potential restriction in India as authorities in the country issued a new executive order asking the company to act on specific accounts and posts.

A similar scenario also played out in Pakistan, as access to X is seemingly blocked in the country. This comes on the heels of accusations of vote rigging in the country’s recent election.

