Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter 

He wants to buy the platform for $54.20 a share.

Elon Musk Made His Final Offer

In an updated 13D filed with the SEC, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made his final offer to buy Twitter. He is now offering $54.20 per share and he’ll pay in cash.

According to the file:

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.” Sec

Twitter confirmed the offer and issued a press release. It stated that it has received a non-binding proposal from Tesla’s CEO to acquire the company’s stock for $54.20 a share in cash. The Directors will review the proposal to know the action that it believes is in the best interest of the shareholders and the company.

The board met to discuss the offer. However, there was no decision made. But rumors have it that the board isn’t interested in the offer. They think that the board will use a strategy to prevent Tesla’s CEO from taking over the platform.

During Musk’s TED live talk, he discussed his goals for the said platform. He said that money isn’t his objective to take over Twitter. He believed that Twitter’s algorithm must be open source. And he also thinks that Twitter must include the long-awaited edit button.

After his TED talk, Twitter shares went up to 13%. However, the price went down shortly because of fears that Elon Musk would be distracted by Twitter.

Before, Musk told Jack Dorsey that running two companies simultaneously is a bad idea.

Lack of Free Speech on Twitter

Elon thinks that Twitter prohibits free speech. That’s why he thinks that making its algorithm open source will increase transparency in the content moderation decisions.

With his vision, it would shift how the bluebird operates.

If the code is open-source, it will be on Github. In that way, people can look through it and find issues.

How will Musk tackle content moderation on Twitter? He said that if a person is allowed to say something to someone he/she doesn’t like, then it’s free speech.

Now, if the tweet is controversial, Twitter must not promote it. He said that timeouts are better.

But he said that even if he would buy the company, errors would still arise. He also believes that if bad happens to the company, he will still be blamed.

Elon also stated that he has various ideas on how he would purchase Twitter. That is if Twitter would not take his first offer. He has a backup plan. But he didn’t elaborate on it. But he stated that he would have to wait for another time to make a new offer.

Twitter isn’t doing well compared to its social media rivals. And it has lost money last year.

