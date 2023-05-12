Elon Musk names NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

Share the joy

Credit: NYTIMES

Twitter has a new CEO in the person of NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino. The announcement was made a day after Elon Musk told the whole world that he was going to appoint a new CEO.

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” Musk said in a tweet this Friday. “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”

New Twitter CEO, Yaccarino announced today that she was leaving her position as chairman of Global Advertising & Partnerships at NBCU where she had worked for 12 years. In 2018, she was appointed by former US president Donald Trump to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team,” she said in a statement per TechCrunch. “We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors, especially Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh and the entire NBCU leadership team.”

In other Twitter news, Elon Musk has announced that Twitter is in the process of purging inactive accounts in order to free up @handles. The billionaire Twitter owner announced this via his Twitter handle on Monday; warning that it will lead to a drop in follower count.

This is probably the right time to look out for that username you always wanted. You might have move very quickly though as spammers and scammers will probably be on the lookout for those handles too.

So, what happens to the tweets of those inactive accounts? To those who experience massive dip in follower count, what happens to their monetization status? Would they still retain their ability to monetize their accounts considering the fact that the dip would affect the minimum threshold?

A couple of weeks ago, Elon Musk said that Twitter will provide a new way for publishers to earn revenue from their publications on the platform. In a tweet, the billionaire owner said media publishers will be allowed to charge as early as May.

Users will pay a higher per-article price than what the cost of access to every article would amount to supposing they had a subscription. That said, this is targeted at those who want to read the occasional story from a specific outlet. Ultimately, each article will not be as expensive as when you are making a monthly subscription.

