Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United

Elon Musk caused a storm on Twitter during the week when he tweeted that he was “buying Manchester United.” Though, Musk had since said he was not serious about his claim; his earlier tweet caused a storm on Twitter.

No sooner had he posted his tweet, that the Manchester United stock jumped more than 10 percent. Musk’s tweet was coming amidst reports that the Glazers; the actual owners of the club said they are willing to sell a minority state in the world’s most attractive soccer franchise.

Musk in his follow up tweet, said: “I’m not buying any sports teams.” A little while after tweeting that he was not buying the English club, Musk again added another tweet that probably will be a topic of discuss any time in the future:

“Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid,” he tweeted in response to his earlier tweets.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

It was not the first time Musk was tweeting a joke. In April, the Tesla CEO had tweeted to the whole world that “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.” That tweet at the time also generated a lot of likes and retweets. The Coca-Cola tweet remains Musk’s most liked tweet—generating more than 4.8 million likes on Twitter.

In related news, weeks after signifying and actually confirming his interest in buying Twitter, Musk announced to the whole world his intention to back out of the deal.

The Tesla CEO in a tweet said the deal has been temporarily put on ice for reasons bothering on “calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.”

Though, he later followed up that tweet with another, saying he was still “committed to acquisition.”

Prior to the announcement of the acquisition, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO bought a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter; paying $2.89 billion as at close of share price as per filing made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

With more than 80 million followers on Twitter, Musk is one of the most followed users on the platform. This decision had a positive impact on Twitter shares, soaring more than a quarter in pre-market trading according to the Guardian.

Musk’s 9.2 percent stake makes him the biggest shareholder in the company; four times more than the 2.25 percent held by co-founder Jack Dorsey.

