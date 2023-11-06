Elon Musk enters the generative AI league with Grok AI Chatbot

Share the joy

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, has formally entered the AI race by announcing the launch of “Grok,” a new AI chatbot. Grok is currently undergoing limited testing and will be released to X Premium+ subscribers in the future.

As part of additional benefits that were previously disclosed when the product was only released last week, X Premium+ subscribers will have access to the Grok AI Chatbot.

Elon has never shied away from criticizing ChatGPT for what he sees as censoring some answers on particular subjects, so the announcement of his own AI chatbot was not shocking.

Elon believes that information from the company’s new chatbot will be more accurate, especially when it comes to breaking news items. The data that Grok will be receiving from X validates his theory, allowing the system to use user posts as its main source of data.

“A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the 𝕏 platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

X intends to sell idle handles, according to other news. Owner Elon Musk has previously indicated that X, formerly known as Twitter, intends to sell any handles that are not in use.

The @Handle Team at X has reportedly begun working on the handle marketplace to purchase account names that their original owners have chosen to sell, according to emails that Forbes was able to obtain. X has been contacting potential buyers via email and asking for a lump-sum payment of $50,000 in order to initiate a transaction.

Everyone knows that X needs to expand its revenue base, but charging as much as $50,000 for an X handle is difficult to understand. Why would anyone want to pay that much for a handle when creating a new one only takes a couple of minutes?

Elon Musk declared in May that Twitter was cleaning out dormant accounts to make room for @handles. The billionaire Twitter owner made this announcement via his handle, cautioning that it would result in a drop in followers.

You should definitely search for the username you have always desired at this time. However, you may need to act quickly because scammers and spammers will likely be searching for those handles as well.

