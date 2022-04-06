Elon Musk becomes a Twitter shareholder

Share the joy

Image Credit: NBCNEWS

Elon Musk has an interesting personality—a personality that speaks volume in the business world. So, when such an individual becomes a shareholder in one of the world’s most fascinating social media companies, then it rings a bell. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO now has a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter; paying $2.89 billion as at close of share price last Friday as per filing made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

With more than 80 million followers on Twitter, Musk is one of the most followed users on the platform. This decision had a positive impact on Twitter shares, soaring more than a quarter in pre-market trading according to the Guardian.

Musk’s 9.2 percent stake makes him the biggest shareholder in the company; four times more than the 2.25 percent held by co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Board appointment

On Tuesday, Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO announced via the platform that Musk has joined the company’s board of directors.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board,” he said in a tweet.

I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

Musk in his response, said he was “looking forward to working” with the board “to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months.”

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Jack Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder, stepped down as the CEO in November, 2021. Jack confirmed via his Twitter page that he was stepping down as the company’s CEO. Taking Jack’s place, is Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief technology officer, who took over the helm of affairs effective immediately.

Jack’s replacement Parag Agrawal, was then unanimously appointed as CEO and a member of the Board. Bret Taylor is now the new Chairman of the Board, succeeding Patrick Pichette who also will stay on the Board and continue to serve as chair of the Audit Committee.

Dorsey, 45, stepped down as Twitter CEO in 2008, but returned to the company seven years later. Lately, he has shown interest in cryptocurrencies; and his decision to step down may have to do with it.

In March 2021, Jack Dorsey listed his very first tweet up for sale. The “lucky” winner received a certificate personally signed by Dorsey as well as the metadata of the original tweet.

Dorsey’s first tweet auctioned as a non-fungible token (NFT), which is a unique digital certificate that states who owns a photo, video, or other form of online media.

