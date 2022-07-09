Elon Musk Backing Out of Twitter Deal

Share the joy

It triggers a legal fight.

Terminating $44 Billion Agreement to Buy Twitter

On Friday, Elon Musk’s representatives stated that the billionaire is ceasing his agreement to acquire Twitter. As part of a regulatory filing, Musk’s lawyers stated that the social media platform made deceptive representations over spam bots on the network. It also failed to comply with its contractual obligations to provide Musk with the details essential to assess how widespread the bots are.

The Twitter Board plans to pursue legal action.

Musk lawyers complained that Twitter failed to provide the data to determine how prevalent spam accounts are on the platform. They also stated that Twitter declared it complied with the billionaire’s request but provided unusable information. The information is vital to Twitter’s financial performance and paramount to completing the merger.

To enforce the merger agreement, Twitter Board is confident it will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery. The trial court in Delaware typically handles business conflicts among companies incorporated in this state.

Musk has over 100 million followers on Twitter. He lamented that the platform failed to live up to its potential as a social network for free speech.

After the news broke about the termination of the Twitter deal, Twitter shares fell to $36.81. It is below the $54.20 that the billionaire acquiesced to pay.

The effect is a disaster for Twitter and its board. Experts anticipate that this will be a long court fight. Twitter will want to fight to restore the acquisition deal or obtain the $1 billion breakup fee.

Twitter’s Way to Fight Malicious Accounts

The company stated that it terminates 1 million spam accounts every day. These accounts depict below 5% of the active user base. To know whether or not an account is authentic, Twitter utilizes public and private data, like phone numbers, IP addresses, and account behavior.

One of the primary reasons Musk wanted to buy Twitter was that he thinks he could add value to the platform by eliminating spam bots. He knew about the spam accounts problem but he is using it to terminate the deal.

Twitter might be at fault because of its lack of transparency. For instance, it refused to provide the potential buyer with the same internal data that it offers to its big customers. It could mean that Twitter wants to suppress something. Some people think that the number of fake accounts is actually higher than what is reported.

Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter in late March. Twitter said that the Tesla CEO reached out to Twitter board members and told them he would buy shares of the company. He also showed interest in joining the board, taking the platform private or creating a new social network to compete with Twitter.

The platform offered him a seat on its board. But he did not take it. Instead, he announced that he would buy the company.

Even though Musk claimed that Twitter’s bots and spam accounts problem is widespread, the acquisition deal will not end there.

