Educators turn to technology amidst complex infrastructure challenges, says new study

Share the joy

Education executives lack confidence in the condition of their existing assets and face roadblocks in improving asset health. But they are optimistic about the opportunities technology presents. A new survey from Brightly Software, a Siemens company, shows us that this is the case now.

The asset health study analyzed insights from 520 C-Suite, operations executives, and IT decision-makers across the education (K-12 and higher education), government, manufacturing and healthcare industries. The study found that education is second most likely among the industries to grade their assets as fair/poor (23%). Only 16% of respondents graded their assets an “A” — the lowest percentage of the surveyed industries.

“Our educational infrastructure is a fundamental building block of our society. The maintenance of our schools is a long-term challenge, but also an immediate barrier to learning and safety,” said Kevin Kemmerer, CEO of Brightly.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of airflow, HVAC and space management, however, this survey points to challenges that extend far into the future. More intelligent management of assets is critical to helping educators assimilate and execute on both short and long-term infrastructure priorities.”

The survey pinpointed other challenges the education sector faces, including:

Budgetary and Resource Uncertainty

The American Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) earmarked $550 billion for federal infrastructure investments, yet only 23% of those in education believe they’re likely to receive funds, compared to 55% of respondents across all industries, and 23% of respondents are unsure.

Staff Shortages

Manpower – defined as hiring and retaining talent – is the second greatest challenge keeping education professionals up at night (15%). But only 30% of respondents cite it as a barrier to adopting new technology. There are significant opportunities for institutions to support remaining staff as facilities professionals retire through increased technology usage: 42% of respondents say they are planning to implement or hoping to implement automation and artificial intelligence to address their problems more efficiently.

Climate, Sustainability and ESG: A Clear Growth Opportunity

While sustainability has become an emerging priority across sectors, the study shows many in education still haven’t engaged. Education is the least likely of all the industries surveyed to have an ESG strategy in place (53%), and 69% say ESG isn’t a high priority for the organization.

Rising Asset Complexity

Poor infrastructure grades combined with resource, labor and environmental challenges demonstrate a broader concern for educational infrastructure. While technology offers solutions to these issues, its implementation is an uphill battle. Educators cited lack of understanding of technology’s value (33%) as a key barrier to tech adoption – as shown by roughly half (48%) using data every day to make decisions.

The survey was conducted by Regina Corso Consulting and polled 520 C-Suite, operations executives and IT decision-makers in the U.S. and Canada who work in government, education, manufacturing or healthcare.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

