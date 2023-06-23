E3 2024 and 2025 Have Reportedly Been Cancelled – What’s ESA Final Decision?

Share the joy

E3 2024 and 2025 Cancelled — But No Final Decisions Yet

In March, Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which owns E3, announced it would cancel E3 2024. Recently, new details emerged about the future of this trade show. The Los Angeles City Tourism Department suggests that the show will not make a comeback anytime soon.

Initially, the ESA booked the Los Angeles Convention Center for weeks starting on June 11, 2024, and June 3, 2025. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Tourism Department include a footnote stating that the E3 2024 and 2025 shows “have now been canceled.”

Will the Trade Show Be Cancelled Forever?

After the LA City Tourism Department’s hint that the shows have been canceled, the ESA said that:

“ESA is currently having conversations about E3 2024 (and beyond), and no final decisions about the event have been made at this time.”

It is not surprising considering that the show struggled to maintain its relevance in this period where most publishers choose to announce their products through digital events and livestreams.

The show halted in 2019 because of the pandemic. The E3 2023 was expected to be its grand return. However, several industry players backed out or shunned it.

Now that E3 2023 is officially dead, people speculate that it would also not return next year, despite the official statement of the ESA president.

The Significance of E3

The Electronic Entertaining Expo trade show is significant in the tech industry, particularly in gaming for various reasons.

For one, it is known for being the place where major gaming companies and developers showcase their latest products, technologies, and projects. They would include new game releases, hardware updates, and other significant industry news.

Their announcements generate widespread excitement and media coverage. As a result, they shape the future direction of the gaming industry.

But the show is not just about showcasing updates and new product releases. Rather, it is also a show where professionals from various sectors of the gaming industry, inducing journalists, investors, and publishers, gather.

It provides a valuable opportunity for them to network and establish partnerships. It is also a time for them to foster collaborations.

Developers can showcase their projects to potential publishers. Publishers, on the other hand, can connect with developers to secure exclusive content or distribution deals.

The show used to be a trade-only event. But in recent years, it has opened its doors to the public. It allows gamers and enthusiasts to experience the latest games, hardware, and technologies firsthand.

Attendees can play demos, participate in competitions, and provide feedback, creating a direct connection between the gaming industry and consumers.

It also has a global reach. It attracted attendees and media coverage from various parts of the world. It provides an opportunity for companies to showcase their products to a diverse international audience and expand their global reach.

For all of these reasons, it would be nice to see E3 back. It was a fun experience.

