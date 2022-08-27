DuckDuckGo’s Email Protection Beta is Now Open

Share the joy

It’s an email service that keeps companies’ trackers out of your inbox.

https://spreadprivacy.com/introducing-email-protection-beta/

DuckDuckGo’s Private Email Service

This tracker-removing email service has been available in beta for a year. Now, it is open to anyone who wishes to use it.

You can access it using its mobile app, browser extension, or Mac browser. The company also added more privacy tools

DuckDuckGo announced this feature a year ago. For this privacy-focused search engine, DuckDuckGo aims to stop email trackers. This email protection feature is free that strips tracking pixels from your emails.

The main goal is to protect your personal data.

According to the company, 70% of emails contain trackers. They will tell the senders that the recipients have opened the email, the device they used to access it, and where they are when they read it.

These trackers are useful for companies as they can be utilized for ad targeting.

If you wish to try this email protection service, you can sign up for a duck.com email address. It will work across Android, iOS, and desktop. There’s no limit to the number of private email addresses you can create. If you prefer, you can have an email for every website that you access.

And if you’re no longer using the email address, you can easily deactivate it.

The service fixes links, strips tracking modifiers, and upgrades unencrypted HTTP URLs to HTTPS. You can also send an email directly from the duck address, rather than exposing your man email.

When your Duck address receives an email, the tracking protection is immediately applied before forwarding it to you. It doesn’t save it on its system. It means that it does not track the sender information and subject lines.

Why do Businesses Add Tracking to their Newsletters?

Email tracking helps them learn what content their customers want. The trackers can gather data like clicks and the time spent reading the email. Whether you open the message or not, the information gathered is incredibly valuable to businesses.

The trackers save businesses time. They will know who are the most interested leads. If they see the same people reading articles to save money, for instance, it could be a great time for them to reach out and find out if they are interested in buying.

Unfortunately, email tracking is a breach of privacy. It has been a ubiquitous technology that invades someone’s privacy. It affects marketing emails and personal emails.

Gmail and Apple let you disable tracking from third-party resources. But you need to disable it in the settings.

We all want to be connected. Unfortunately, it also means that the company will secretly track you to find out when you open your email. But for proper email etiquette, the best thing to do is to let recipients know that the email contains a tracking pixel.

If you don’t want to be tracked, simply use the email protection of Duck and other email services. Your emails will be visible only to use. The feature protects your data and other identifiers and prevents data-hungry companies from accessing them.

