DuckDuckGo Introduces Email Protection Service to Prevent Email Spying

The new email protection service aims to stop email trackers.

DuckDuckGo is known for being a privacy-focused search engine. Recently, it launched a new security service that will keep you safe from third-party trackers.

Email Protection Service

You can get this service even without switching to another email service. The comprehensive privacy service will be available when you sign up for a @duck.com email address.

Any emails sent to the said email address will have no email trackers when they arrive in your inbox.

The company stated that 70% of emails have trackers to find out when you opened a message, where and what device you used to open it. These details can be used to profile you.

As a result, you will get tons of ads based on your emails. It also influences the content that you see online.

What DuckDuckGo is offering isn’t new.



Other Email Privacy Options

There are email privacy solutions available. But they all come with tradeoffs.

That is, you need to switch to email services or it will negatively affect your email experience as it hides all images.

The company believes that protecting your personal details from third parties must be simple and seamless.

The email protection service won’t save emails or content within. Users also don’t need to share their personal information just to sign up.

Currently, the feature is under beta testing. Gmail and Yahoo are included as their top email services. if you are interested in it, you can sign up for a private waitlist by simply downloading its app for iOS or Android.

Email privacy is one of the major goals of the company. It offers privacy-friendly methods for different online tasks.

It started as a privacy-friendly DuckDuckGo search engine. Recently, it introduced its own mobile browser. It also launched its desktop browser extension to eliminate trackers while you are surfing the web.

Email trackers are used by advertisers. By removing them, you are also eliminating data points used to build advertising profiles on you. Advertising profiles have been a priority for many privacy advocates in recent years.

While waiting for DuckDuckGo email protection to be available worldwide, you can use other tools to know who is using email trackers on you.

Ugly Email is one of them. It’s a Gmail extension that lets you block trackers. Each time you receive an email with a tracker, you will see an open eye in the subject line.

PixelBlock is another option. Besides blocking email trackers, it also tells you the number of times a sender tried to monitor you.

However, these extensions are limited to Gmail.

Many people think that it’s ethical for companies to inform the recipients that they are being tracked. In that way, they can decide whether to open the email or not.

For now, you can get rid of the email trackers using those extensions. Or you can just wait for the DuckDuckGo email protection service.

Another way is to just ignore emails from companies. However, you might miss out on a lot of opportunities, like coupons, discounts, and the like.

