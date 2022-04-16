DuckDuckGo Eliminates Search Results for Pirate Websites

Share the joy

DuckDuckGo doesn’t want you to become a pirate.

https://duckduckgo.com/

No Longer a Good Option for Seeking Pirate Sites

Google has been removing pirate sites from its search results. Thus, those who want to visit them need to visit the dark web or just use the privacy-focused DuckDuckGo.

The said alternative to Google resisted doing the same thing. In 2018, it removed access to 2,000 shortcuts that allow you to run a search directly on a certain site. However, it didn’t affect the results in the search engine.

But DuckDuckGo has made changes now.

TorrentFreak stated that DuckDuckGo has removed the search results for popular pirate sites. The results for YouTube ripping services have also disappeared.

The company has not stated why it took such action. But it could be for copyright reasons.

If you use DuckDuckGo, you won’t find results for pirate sites. This might just be the beginning of its move to make it more difficult for users to find these websites.

In March, Google started to delist thousands of pirate sites from the search results in certain countries. Even though Google has not received a court order to take action, it voluntarily complied with no-fault ISP injections. Delisting these sites is said to be an effective way to fight against online piracy.

Google believes that delisting these websites is the way forward. And DuckDuckGo might just be following suit. This is surely music to the ears of music and movie producers.

Fighting Online Piracy

This move may make a difference in minimizing online piracy. If this will continue, DuckDuckGo will remove a substantial number of domains from its search results to effectively fight piracy and help the movie and music industries.

The Popularity of DuckDuckGo

In the US, it is the second most popular mobile search engine. But it only holds 2.50% of the market share. If you’re an advertiser, though, promoting your products or services here is 10 times cheaper than going to Google.

This search engine is different from other search engines because it hides your IP address when you’re using it. Every time you click a search result from DDG, the link redirects the info request.

Doing so prevents the information from being sent to the site. However, the sites will know that you have visited them. But they won’t know what keywords you used.

How DDG works is also the reason the right-wing used this site. But things have changed.

When Russia started to invade Ukraine, many tech companies restricted their services in the country. Many people thought that DDG wouldn’t do the same. However, it turned out that it was no different.

On March 9, it announced that it would downrank sites that spread Russian information. The change did generate thousands of comments. Most of them came from conservative users who were angry about the company’s decision.

Even though it took a stance, DDG stated that privacy is still its top priority. It doesn’t support a particular policy or point of view. According to the company, it is not censorship. Rather, it is all about search rankings.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

