DuckDuckGo Blocks Google Sign-in Pop-Ups on Every Site

Share the joy

DuckDuckGo Launched a New Feature to Further Protect Users from Google’s Prying Eyes

From ordinary users to advocates to governments, they all want Big Tech companies to force some changes in privacy tracking.

These companies did listen. For instance, Apple introduced App Tracking Transparency. Google, on the other hand, launched its own tracking activity strategy that could curb tracking.

However, those measures weren’t enough because targeted ads continue to thrive.

Enter Privacy-Minded Third-Party Apps

DuckDuckGo is one of the privacy-minded third-party apps that provided a few tricks to even the playing field. It recently introduced a new system that would limit tracking.

It does so by fighting back websites that will spam you with Google sign-in requests.

The company’s browser and extensions introduced Google Sign-In Pop-Up Protection. It suppresses spammy sign-in prompts. As a result, users won’t be tempted to consent to Google-backed tracking.

More and more sites have become aggressive when asking users to log in. For instance, it’s now impossible to scroll through Instagram without creating an account. This app will hide its content and prompt users to sign in with their Google accounts.

The sign-in requests benefit Google. It manages the tracking while sites reap the rewards. Google can serve targeted ads. The partner website, on the other hand, earns from the ad income.

Google is being sued for forcing users to sign into Chrome if they use the browser to visit websites owned by Google. The company does so in the name of convenience. Plus, it promotes a passwordless future.

DuckDuckGo believes that the sign-in feature has privacy risks. Thus, it takes an aggressive approach by stopping the prompts. In that way, users won’t see the option that the tech giant is offering.

The privacy feature is in the general protection feature of the browser extension. When you activate it, Google prompts are now blocked automatically.

This also works with the DuckDuckGo browser for macOS. This is where all the blocking feature is built into Protection. You can’t disable it unless you disable privacy protections.

Even if you enable this feature, you won’t have issues signing-in on those websites. The method is only available on the affiliated platform’s login pages. But you won’t see the pop-up window.

Is DuckDuckGo Trustworthy?

However, not all users are happy with the new feature. This is especially true for software developers who sign on to Google and its services. They said that if people want to have privacy, they must stop sharing their private details online.

DDG may be offering privacy features. But some people don’t trust it. It has been proven that the company is also using trackers, according to this report. The report stated that DDG blocks trackers by Google and Facebook but enables trackers of Microsoft-owned properties.

But it’s not so bad. DDG doesn’t store user data or build a profile according to search results. However, if you use Microsoft-owned platforms, your data may still be stored and shared. You’re still vulnerable to ad targeting.

One advantage that DDG has is that it doesn’t manipulate the ranking of search results.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

