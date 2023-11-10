Share the joy

Dual Realities: The Mix Between the Digital and Physical Worlds

In the near future, the development of spatial computing technology is set to revolutionize how our society operates. This amazing technology is able to blend the digital and physical worlds for users, which can massively alter the ways that they perceive the world. This technology is able to tap into our senses and influence what we touch, hear, and see while in its digital landscape. This can make the world more entertaining and interactive to users of this technology.

Currently, there are several different options on the market that have a wide range in proximity to the real world. Augmented reality (AR) is the least digitally-immersive. It merely overlays digital elements onto the physical world, so users still feel in tune with reality. Mixed reality (MR) is more integrated, as this technology allows digital and physical elements to interact with each other. Virtual reality (VR) is completely digitally-created, with no elements from the physical world. VR users are essentially entering a completely different world.

This technology is becoming increasingly accessible as it is integrated into more devices. Experts estimate that by 2024, there will be 1.4 billion devices with AR capabilities. Already, the applications of spatial computing are vast and diverse. For example, VRPilot is used to test pilots’ flying abilities before actual flights for safer training programs. Augmedics is an AR device that superimposes anatomically correct spinal placements on patients to improve surgical outcomes.

Currently, consumers desire AR technology for a wide range of interests. 49% of consumers want AR for gaming, 33% for workouts, 28% for shopping, and 23% for real time GPS. As the adoption of spatial computing grows, the uses for this technology will become more diverse and embedded in different sectors of society. Work, healthcare, and education are likely to be impacted by the advancement of spatial technology and become more virtually integrated.

Workplaces of the future are likely to become more flexible. Holographic calls and display-less workstations will make it possible for work to be completed without the need for offices. Language barriers will also be overcome by instant translation on voice calls. The entertainment industry will offer immersive gaming experiences where users can design their personalized avatars and interact with thousands of other gamers. In education, students may be able to visit historical landmarks virtually and take digital notes that can be accessed from anywhere. Overall, society will place less of an emphasis on the physical world.

