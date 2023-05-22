DragGAN AI Editing Tool — Just Click and Drag

Share the joy

DragGAN Adjusting Photos Becomes a Lot Easier



It’s not a regular warp tool. Rather, it is a new AI app that lets you easily adjust photos and art by simply dragging across the image. Those who have tried it are now a little obsessed.

You might have seen how Diffusion apps work. But this new tool is a bit different. It’s more useful than just creating fake beer commercials. DragGAN uses generative adversarial networks.

Don’t get too excited about this tool, though. It is still in its early stages. It exists as a white paper. But it is an interactive tool that can edit photos or works of art by simply tagging points of a photo and dragging them. The tool does the hard work.

The results are impressive considering how easy it is to use the tool. You may not consider it as an exciting tool. However, when you see the examples, you will surely be mesmerized.

With this tool, you can easily change the car’s dimensions. And if you want to change your smile into a frown in the photo, you can with a simple click and drag. You can also rotate the subject in the photo as if it were a 3D model. If you were in the photo, you can change the direction you are facing.

In the demo, you can adjust the reflections on a lake. You can even change the height of a mountain range.

Impressive User Interface

The most interesting thing about the tool is not how you can easily manipulate the photo. Rather, it is the user interface that makes this tool impressive.

There are plenty of similar tools available. However, DragGAN is the easiest to use because of its flexibility and precision.

This tool’s interface is similar to image-warping. However, instead of smudging and mushing existing pixels, it can generate the subject anew. It can deform an object or hallucinate occluded content.

For now, it is just a demo. But you can already imagine how this tech can change a lot of things. It makes image manipulation more accessible.

However, if it does become available, you will need a higher and more powerful processor. The choice of the best processor for AI tools depends on several factors, including the specific requirements of the AI tasks, the software being used, and the budget available.

In general, AI tasks can be computationally intensive, requiring powerful processors to handle complex calculations efficiently.

The most widely used is the graphics processing unit from NVIDIA, like the GeForce RTX. They offer parallel processing capabilities and are highly efficient in handling deep learning algorithms. NVIDIA GPUs are often used with frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow.

AMD’s Risen Threadripper processors are also high-performing CPUs. They offer a large number of cores and threads. They are suitable for AI workloads that can take advantage of multithreading. These processors provide excellent performance in tasks that involve heavy parallel processing.

When selecting a processor for AI tools, it’s essential to consider other hardware components, such as memory (RAM), storage (SSD), and the specific requirements of the AI software being used.

