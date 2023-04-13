Share the joy

Don’t Hire an Influencer to Market Your Brand Before Taking These Steps First

Influencers. We see them everywhere on the internet, social media, and even streaming on our favorite TV channels. There’s a reason for the meteoric rise of influencer marketing because the reality is, seasoned influencers can be a boon to any brand or business.

So how do you go about selecting influencers to help you gain visibility to your audience? Here are some steps to take before using an influencer to market your brand so you’re more likely to target the right influencer and get the best return on your investment.

Get Clear About Your Own Brand and Demographics

This might seem like common sense. After all, as a business owner, you likely know full well if you are selling a product or a service. You should also know who your target audience is.

However, before investing in an influencer, it’s important to mine big data to get clear details about how your product is being received by the public and who exactly is more likely to buy your offerings.

Furthermore, research on your own product or service will also help you discover untapped markets, which an influencer can help you reach.

Determine What Results You Want By Using an Influencer

In this step, you’re essentially killing two birds with one stone. To explain, determining the wanted results with an influencer helps you 1) Assess what type of influencer you want to use and 2) It will help you measure the efficacy of your influencer’s results.

When you “work from the end” by assessing the outcomes of influencer marketing, you are better prepared to select the right influencer and the right marketing campaign.

Research Different Influencers

Now that you’ve gathered all your data and have an aim for your influencer marketing outcomes, it’s time to select the right influencer for your purposes. If you’ve already done your homework in the first two steps, this process should be relatively simple.

But with so many influencers in the world, how do you pick the right one? Your first step is to do research by following potential marketers that fit in with your brand, business, and target audience.

For instance, if you’re trying to tap into the Amazon market, you’ll want to focus your research on influencers who have expertise in this arena. The Best Amazon influencers to follow are the ones who have a proven track record of sales and have many followers themselves.

Doing research on various influencers, following them on their social media, and seeing what kind of work they do for other brands can go a long way toward helping you make the right choice for your business.

Prepare a Game Plan for Your Influencer Marketing Campaign

Influencers boost brands and businesses in multiple different ways. The most common method that almost everyone is familiar with is when influencers review products or services and share their reviews on their social media accounts.

However, there are other tactics, such as “takeovers,” where an influencer will take over your social media for a time, appearing in your brand’s media posts. There are also product seeding campaigns in which you send your product to an influencer in the hopes this person will share his or her positive views about your product on their social media.

Ultimately, the type of marketing campaign you use with an influencer depends upon your brand and your wanted outcomes.

Determine Your Budget

For many, this is the most important thing to consider before using an influencer to market a brand or business. How much your business budget can afford to pay an influencer depends a lot on what type of influencer you choose.

For instance, a nano influencer is defined by having a smaller online following, but they are usually experts in a (usually) narrow niche. Therefore, their asking price for marketing is typically lower than, let’s say, a mega influencer who has a million or more followers. In between nano’s and mega’s lies the macro and micro-influencers who fall within the range of 1,000 to one million followers.

Contact the Influencer of Your Choice

Now that you’ve taken these steps and narrowed down your list, it’s time to approach an influencer in your niche to work with you. You can do this by sending them a message through their social network, inviting them to work for you. Or, in the case of product seeding, you can send them your product or offer your service as a way to introduce yourself and eventually get a deal with an influencer.

Whichever method you choose, remember influencers are performing a service, and their time is just as important as yours. So, be prepared and organized before contacting an influencer to ensure a seamless business transaction.

