Donald Trump to lose his special Twitter privileges in January

Twitter has confirmed that Donald Trump will lose his special privileges as a user of the platform from January after leaving office. Recall that former vice president Joe Biden was projected winner of the US election on Saturday by major news outlets including CNN, BBC, and the likes. This of course, leaves the door open for the Democratic candidate in the election to be sworn in as the 46th president of the US.

The current username @POTUS being used by Trump will then be transferred to Biden. Trump, according to The Verge, will no longer be protected with privileges being enjoyed by world leaders. His @realDonaldTrump account will be subject to the same rules as any other user.

Confirming this to The Verge, a Twitter spokesperson said:

“Twitter’s approach to world leaders, candidates, and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context. This means that we may apply warnings and labels, and limit engagement to certain tweets. This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions.”

Twitter’s special account protection, however, does not necessarily mean that certain tweets including ones that promote terrorism for example will not be penalized even if they came from accounts owned by world leaders.

Sometime in September, Twitter appended warning labels on some controversial tweets posted by President Trump. In the tweets, Trump had suggested that voters who submitted their ballots by email to also go to their polling stations on Election Day to verify their votes and be counted. “If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do),” the president had tweeted in one of a number of other tweets.

The president also posted similar messages on Facebook. Facebook also slapped a notice beneath the post which reads: “voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the US and the same is predicted this year, Facebook said, directing its users to its voting information center.

While Facebook’s move did not prevent users from viewing and reading the post, Twitter’s action prevented them unless they clicked through a dialogue warning that the tweet was a violation of its rules that have to do with civic and election integrity. Twitter, however, adds that it “may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

In a statement, Twitter per CNBC said: “To protect people on Twitter, we err on the side of limiting the circulation of Tweets which advise people to take actions which could be illegal in the context of voting or result in the invalidation of their votes.”