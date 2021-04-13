Domino’s Launches Robot Car Delivery Service

It’s not available yet to all customers.

Domino’s Pizza will begin delivering your pizza via Nuro, which is a driverless car that has been operating in Houston for two years. But this sort of delivery service is only for select customers.

Before you can avail of it, you must have made a prepaid delivery order from Domino’s store in Woodland Heights during certain times. If you did, your pizza will be brought to you by a Nuro R2 robot.

The pizza company said

“This program will allow us to better understand how customers respond to the deliveries, how they interact with the robot and how it affects store operations. The growing demand for great-tasting pizza creates the need for more deliveries, and we look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work along with Domino’s existing delivery experts to better support the customers’ needs.”

How Domino’s Robot Car Delivery Service Works?

You place your order and pay for an order online through its Woodland Heights store. After that, you have to choose that your order is brought by the R2.

Once it’s done, you will receive a PIN through text alert and updates on the location of R2. When the robot car delivery arrives, you have to enter the PIN on the car’s touch screen to open the doors. Your ordered pizza will appear.

The pandemic has heightened the popularity of autonomous food delivery services. And Nuro is said to be a leader in this industry.

This sort of service delivers meals by a self-driving driverless car is first on the roads in Houston. Woodland Heights is an old historic neighborhood in Houston. And Domino’s pizza is found on Houston Avenue.

In 2019, Domino’s announced its partnership with Euro to deliver its pizza to its select customers.

Nuro, a robotics company, has been using its self-driving cars to bring groceries to Kroeger customers in Phoenix and Houston.

The driverless car has no seats and steering wheels. It also lacks room for human occupants. The narrow frame allows the car more space to move around obstructions. It has a few feet of safety buffer to prevent a collision if a person pulls out of a driveway suddenly.

The company designs its delivery cars to optimize the food delivery experience. With that in mind, it allows Nuro to be a valuable partner of Domino’s.

Robot Food Deliveries

When you go to college campuses in the US, you may find food deliveries through a robot. It has become increasingly popular.

After Starship Technologies deployed 25 delivery robots on the George Mason University campus in 2019, there was a huge spike in breakfast orders. Unfortunately, during the first day at GMU, the robots were flooded by dinner orders. Officials had to shut off orders to prevent robots from operating late into the night.

For several years now, Domino’s has been experimenting with autonomous delivery systems. The pizza giant also teamed up with Ford to create a delivery service through autonomous vehicles in Michigan and Miami.

This sort of delivery service isn’t mainstream yet. But it will be a few years from now. More and more companies are rushing to automate food delivery. Then again, self-driving cars have been proven harder to deploy.