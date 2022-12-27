Does Social Media Influence Buyers’ Decisions?

Share the joy

Social Factors Role in Consumer Buying Habits

When Twitter was introduced to the world, it was about conversations. But now, it’s all about commerce. The reason for this is that Twitter and other social network apps have played a part in buyers’ decisions.

Nowadays, people don’t go to stores to find new products. Instead, they discover new things through their social feeds.

According to this report, 81% of people’s purchasing decisions are influenced by the social media posts of their friends.

How Does Social Media Change the Game?

Undoubtedly, social media platforms helped marketers in pursuing the social consumer through special interactions.

Marketers could incentivize additional purchases by offering users the chance to customize the product they purchased.

Offering a more personalized shopping experience would allow brands to increase their sales during the offer timeframe.

Age is one of the factors that influence buyers’ decisions. Millennials have grown up in this age of the Internet. They are comfortable buying online.

The majority of millennials’ buying decisions were influenced by social media posts. They also tend to spend more when they used digital shopping methods.

Psychology also plays a part in buying decisions. Most people who bought a product online said that they were not planning on purchasing an item before they found it online.

It’s not surprising because social media does help in instilling trust in a buyer through experiences and reviews. Consumers can compare and contrast with the purchases of their family.

However, most consumers don’t fully accept ads as true. That’s why marketers use referrals, reviews, and recommendations from reputable sources to eliminate their suspicions and form the confidence a buyer needs.

As a social media marketer, consider adding social proof to your every post. This can be testimonials from customers or reviews from celebrities. You may also quote media outlets to prove how effective the product is. It can help in increasing engagement among users.

You may also consider spreading emotions. If a post causes intense feelings, chances are it will be shared a hundred times. If you can make your followers happy or furious, then your post will be shared a hundred times on the platform.

The common emotional responses that have the potential to go viral are happiness, anger, fear, and sadness. However, it’s important to note that happiness fares better than negative emotions.

Then, there’s the fear of missing out. You may have a friend who takes social media consumption a bit too far. This behavior started when we think about how people are doing these things without us. As a result, we try to be updated on what’s happening around the world. This will ensure we won’t miss out on a funny meme or a viral video.

The tendency to check out social media feeds is what makes FOMO a powerful marketing tool. But you need to use it appropriately. For instance, don’t just show your customers the benefits of your product. Rather, you must tell them what they’ll miss if they won’t buy your product or respond to your offer.

