Doctors Use Apple Vision Pro for Surgery

Apple Vision Pro Headset in Surgery

Can you imagine Apple Vision Pro being used in medical procedures? Stop imagining because doctors in the UK recently utilized it during two spinal surgeries. It marked a significant step forward in the integration of technology into medical procedures. The headset, which comes with a price tag of $3,500, is not merely a flashy gadget but a potent tool reshaping the landscape of surgical interventions.

Cromwell Hospital

At Cromwell Hospital in London, a medical team employed the headset to enhance their approach to microsurgical spine procedures. Although the surgeons themselves didn’t wear the headset, a scrub nurse immersed in the virtual reality environment facilitated preparations and monitored the surgeries. The headset projected virtual scenes onto the operating room, aiding in tool selection and providing real-time monitoring of surgery progress.

Transformative Device

This pioneering use of the Apple Vision Pro underscores its potential as a transformative device in the realm of healthcare. Developed by eXeX, a company specializing in AI-driven apps for surgeons, the software seamlessly integrates with the headset, offering a seamless experience for medical professionals.

Syed Aftab, one of the surgeons involved in the surgeries, expressed enthusiasm about the impact of this technology on patient care. He emphasized how the use of the Apple Vision Pro has revolutionized their approach improving efficiency within the Complex Spine team at Cromwell Hospital.

Healthcare Apps

The significance of the Apple Vision Pro extends beyond individual surgeries. With the release of the device in the US, a plethora of healthcare apps compatible with the headset have emerged, catering to various medical needs. Stryker’s My Mako app, for instance, aids surgeons in developing surgical plans for hip and knee replacements. They use 3D models and other tools, offering unprecedented insights and enhancing preoperative preparation.

Moreover, other apps like Fundamental Surgery and CollaboratOR 3D are revolutionizing surgical training and education, providing immersive experiences for medical professionals to hone their skills in a virtual environment. Cedars-Sinai’s app offers mental health support for patients through meditation and deep breathing exercises, highlighting the diverse range of functionalities the Apple Vision Pro can offer in healthcare settings.

Susan Prescott, the company’s VP of worldwide Developer Relations, expressed excitement about these apps developed for the Pro. She emphasized the transformative potential of visionOS, the operating system powering the device, in driving advancements across clinical education, surgical planning, medical imaging, and behavioral health.

The integration of technology like the Apple Vision Pro into surgical procedures signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery. As developers continue to harness its capabilities, the possibilities for improving patient outcomes, reducing procedural complexities, and advancing medical education are limitless. With the convergence of cutting-edge technology and medical experience, the future of healthcare looks brighter than ever before.

Hospitals can leverage the immersive capabilities of Vision Pro to facilitate training programs for medical staff. From surgical techniques to emergency response procedures, virtual reality simulations can provide a realistic learning environment. It allows healthcare professionals to refine their skills without risking patient safety. The Vision Pro can also be used to educate patients about their medical conditions, treatment options, and post-operative care. By visualizing complex medical concepts in a virtual environment, patients can gain a better understanding of their health and make informed decisions about their care.

