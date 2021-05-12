Display vs. Social Media Advertising: Honest Comparison 2021

Paid advertising is hugely popular. However, from poor campaign structures to targeting too many keywords, there are many ways businesses can be unintentionally lowering their ROI. Knowing what paid advertising options will work best for your business and help you craft a successful PPC strategy can bring down your ad spend and increase conversions.

In this article, we will cover what are display ads, what are social ads, and how the two compare. We give an honest review and explain why sometimes one channel is better for a certain type of campaign or business over another.

What Are Display Ads?

Display advertising is the process of promoting a product or service through visuals advertisements such as graphics or text on a publisher’s website.

Display ads come in many shapes and forms, ranging from banner ads to rich media ads. According to SEMRush, 90% of internet users can be reached with Google Display Ads. The reach they have is why they are a popular choice with many businesses.

Google’s display network is not the only option for display ads. For example, you can utilize programmatic advertising that also supports display ads and is the automated buying and selling of digital ads through real-time bidding auction. The main difference here is that you gain more control over data and optimization algorithms, as you are not buying ad space under the governing of a specific ad network, using programmatic software on your own.

What Are Social Ads?

Social advertising is the process of promoting a product or service through paid advertisements on a social media platform.

Social media ads, much like display ads come in many forms and can range greatly depending on the social media network they are displayed on. Most major social media networks support advertising and social campaigns can run on everything from Facebook and Instagram to LinkedIn and Reddit.

Display Vs Social Media Ads: Which Is Better For Your Business

Every business is different and as such, there is no one definitive answer to whether display or social media ads are better. Depending on your business and your goals, one of the two will be the smarter marketing strategy.

When to Use Display Ads

Display ads work with a variety of targeting options. With Google Ads or programmatic software, you may find common targeting options like device, geo, and website category that display your audience interests, to display your ads in locations that you know your audience frequents. Google also allows targeting by keyword, while programmatic platforms sometimes allow for targeting by a custom parameter.

The great thing about these targeting options is that you can target audiences when they are already ready to buy. If a user has searched for terms such as “Emergency plumber near me” they likely are ready to purchase plumbing services at that very moment. Being able to target users when they are already in the mindset to spend money can help you increase conversion and see great ROIs.

When to Use Social Ads

The effectiveness of social ads will depend on the business you are running. However, in general, if you want to promote your product and expand your customer base, social ads are a great choice.

If you run an e-commerce store or sell any product online social ads are a powerful marketing tool. They generate a high CTR that will get you a great ROI. For example, on Facebook social ads the CTR (Click-through rate) is 3.90%, whereas with Google ads it is only 0.46%.

What’s Right For Your Business?

In a perfect world, you would advertise on all platforms all the time. However for most businesses budgets and time don’t allow this, and it’s highly impractical.

Where budgets are concerned social ads often appeal to smaller businesses. In general, social ads are cheaper, having a lower CPC. For example, on Google Display ads, a law firm can expect to pay an average of $6.75 per click. In comparison, CPC for legal businesses on Facebook is only $1.32.

If all you care about is CPC, then social is your winner. However, it is not all you should care about.

Think about it like this. A display ad may cost you $30 per placement. It’s a high cost, it hurts to see, however it happens. If one in every ten clicks converts to a paying customer, you are paying $300 per sale.

On social media, you may pay $1.00 per click, but you may only get one sale for every 300 clicks. In this case, your CPC is lower however, you are still paying $300 per sale.

The important thing when assessing if the display or social ads are right for your business is to think about your goals. Lower conversion on social, but cheaper CPM and CPC make them great for building brand awareness and promoting new products.

However, display ads are great if you need to generate sales fast and for making short-term sales targets.