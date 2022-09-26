Share the joy

Disney+ Price Increase Shows Subscription Services Don’t Always Benefit Consumers

Subscription services have become all the rage over the last two decades, but is a race to the top really worth it? There’s no doubt that Netflix has changed the game with regard to streaming content. However, as competition has increased, so too have subscription fees. We saw this in August 2022 when Disney+ announced a new tier to its model. The existing price of $7.99 is to remain in place, but anyone that stays on this tariff will have to watch ads (when they previously didn’t). For those that want to keep their Disney+ experience free of adverts, they’ll need to pay $10.99.

It’s a small increase, but it’s a notable one when you consider the cumulative cost of all streaming services. Indeed, someone that subscribes to Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix would be paying over $40 a month. That might be manageable for some, but it won’t be for others.

What’s more, subscription-based companies can’t always afford to reduce costs and undercut their competition. Why? Because that almost certainly means sacrificing on quality and quantity of content. One of the reasons Netflix is worth almost $30 billion and can spend upwards of $17 billion a year on content is because it hasn’t reduced its fees.

Fees Likely Certainly Increase Indefinitely



Source: Pixabay

In fact, the price of a Netflix subscription has increased over the years. It started at $8, then new tiers were introduced. That pushed the price of a basic package to $9.99 and a premium package to $19.99. These prices are unlikely to come down because, as we’ve said, it’s too costly to undercut the competition.

Therefore, as more players enter the streaming market, increased competition is likely to drive prices higher instead of lower. Yes, these increases won’t be huge, but they will be increases. We’re not saying this is a bad model. It could be, but that’s not the point. The point here is that this is the situation when it comes to subscription services and, moreover, there are other ways to do things.

For example, the online casino gaming sector uses a free-to-join model. A safe online casino doesn’t charge users a sign-up fee or have any monthly charges. In fact, legal online casinos also offer incentives for new customers, such as free bets. They survive as businesses by using a pay-to-play model. Customers can play free demo games. However, if they want to unlock bonus offers and have the chance to win cash prizes, they need to place real-money bets. A platform such as PlayStar features over 100 of these pay-to-play games.

Subscriptions Aren’t a Prerequisite for Choice



Source: Pixabay

This demonstrates that subscription services aren’t a prerequisite for choice. Players aren’t paying to join an online casino but the company’s links to multiple third-party developers mean there are options aplenty. Again, this isn’t an endorsement of pay-to-play models. It is, however, a viable alternative to subscription models and something that could shelter customers from rising fees. If someone doesn’t want to consume a certain piece of content, they don’t have to pay for it.

When you pay for Disney+ or Netflix, you’re covering the cost of everything they offer. That’s a good thing because you get a lot of choices, but it’s not such a great thing if you only like 5% of the content they offer. Therefore, even though subscription services have taken off and made high-quality entertainment easily accessible, that doesn’t mean it’s always ideal for consumers. There are other models out there that startups could use to break through and make their mark on the entertainment industry.

