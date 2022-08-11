Disney+ is Getting More Expensive

Share the joy

Today, Disney+ announced its new tiers and pricing with advertising. The new subscription offer will be available on December 8 for $7.99 a month. But this new tier includes advertising. But there will be no ads in programming for kids and preschool.

Currently, the $7.99 a month subscription has no ads. However, when the new tier will be released, this no-ad subscription will change to $10.99. But if you don’t want to pay more, you can stick to your current subscription. The only difference is that you will be seeing ads.

The company will also introduce new basic plans with ads for its Bundle. If you want to integrate Hulu with your Disney+ account, you will pay $9.99 a month. Add ESPN+ to the mix by paying $12.99 per month.

Disney said that the new tiers would cater to the diverse needs of its viewers. They would also appeal to a broader audience.

The company released its latest quarterly earnings today. Wall Street scrutinizes the streaming sector’s cost and growth prospects. By introducing ads to Disney+, the company could offer more price points and options to subscribers.

The ads have become relevant in these economic times considering the inflation and the possible recession. The ad revenue could pay for the high cost of making content.

The streaming war is real. Disney+ is a sure bet. But others are doing their best to stand out from the rest. The company thinks that it could provide a high-quality streaming experience to its subscribers while delivering content with ads.

In other words, it has the capabilities and relationships with advertisers for this plan to go smoothly.

From day one, advertisers have wanted to get in on Disney+. The company reported the strongest earnings ever.

Which Streaming Service is the Best?

It depends on your streaming preferences. HBO Max, for instance, has a starting price of $9.99 per month with ads. One of the reasons people choose to subscribe is its award-winning programming. It also offers top-tier movies. Unfortunately, its content phases out frequently.

For cord-cutters, Hulu is a good option. Starting on October 10, the starting price will be $8 a month. It has a great selection of current TV and offers quality original programming. But many avoid it because of its frequent commercials.

Netflix remains a popular option even though it has become too expensive if you wish to watch movies or TV series for 4K. It provides unlimited streaming TV shows and original programming for one subscription fee.

And as mentioned, Disney+ is a dominant player. It has great originals and a huge number of properties from Star Wars to Marvel.

Many people love the apps but they still want more from the service. Subscribers always find themselves waiting for new movies or releases. With the addition of TV-MA content, you’ll be curious about what will change on the platform. It will have better parental controls.

However, Netflix has long surpassed this platform when it comes to a variety of content. But if you’re a fan of Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and Pixar, then Disney+ is a wonderful streaming option.

