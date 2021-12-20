Disney, ESPN, FX back on YouTube TV

Share the joy













Disney and YouTube TV have reached a deal today to put more than a dozen Disney-owned channels back on Google’s internet TV streaming service.

YouTube TV and Disney have found a way to resolve their issues. Google’s inability to strike a deal with some of its partners had led to an earlier suspension of channels like ESPN, FX, ABC and Disney channels on YouTube TV. Both parties had issued different statements earlier that subscribers to YouTube TV will lose access to Disney Channels.

A couple of days ago, Google warned its customers that Disney Channels, including ABC, FX, and ESPN, might vanish before midnight December 17th if no agreement was reached with carrier fees.

The company had since followed that warning with a statement informing its subscribers that the existing agreement expired despite negotiating for several months. Google said despite its efforts at reaching an agreement, negotiations fell through. That said, the company said it “will continue conversations with Disney to advocate on [viewers’] behalf.”

Disney on its part, had said YouTube TV had “declined to reach a fair deal with [the company] based on market terms and conditions.”

Update!

The good news for all subscribers is that both parties have now reached an agreement, and the stations will continue to air on YouTube TV.

“We are pleased to announce that after a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for continued carriage of our portfolio of networks,” Disney said in a statement per The Verge. “We appreciate Google’s collaboration to reach fair terms that are consistent with the market, and we’re thrilled that our robust lineup of live sports and news plus kids, family and general entertainment programming is in the process of being restored to YouTube TV subscribers across the country.”

Understandably, Google at the time lowered the price for YouTube TV by $15 per month. However, that too has changed with the new agreement. In a statement, Google said:

“For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive a one-time credit on your next bill with no action needed,” YouTube TV said. “For members who were impacted and have initiated the cancellation process, we would love to welcome you back.”

