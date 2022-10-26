Share the joy

Digital Security Threats in The Gaming Industry

With internet access around the world and dependency on modern IT tools, everything we need, love, and enjoy is getting transformed by digitalization. As the web offers knowledge and telecommunication systems to improve our everyday lives, it also creates new, unique tools for work and revolutionary sources of entertainment.

One of the most fascinating partitions of the IT world revolves around the creation, development, and ever-growing passion for video games. From simple recreation and digitalization of real physical games to fascinating storytelling and emulation of massive fictional worlds, the further possibilities and improvements of digital entertainment are only constrained by computational power and imagination.

Different genres of video games have emerged and diverged to offer demanded enjoyment and stimuli. Once online communication improvements have brought the ability to play with others online, video games have become fun platforms for socialization. However, multiplayer games and their design have created new forms of competition – the factor that makes online gaming today so addictive. As the best products grow in popularity, with millions of monthly players aiming to outperform competitors, the best among the best start to receive the treatment of professional athletes.

While competitive gaming has been popular in Asian countries, especially Korea, even at the end of the 20th century, the popularity of e-sports has exploded in the last few decades. Today, video gaming is less seen as the only form of entertainment and a procrastinator’s worst nightmare and more as a legitimate profession for top players.

Today, even amateurs or skilled enthusiasts can utilize their skills in online events while professionals play in sold-out stadiums and venues. Good players can enjoy online tournaments and big events with prizes without feeling that the whole activity is a waste of time. For ultra-competitive games like League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, amateur matches can be very intense, with thousands of viewers betting on their favorite teams and players. However, their success can be sabotaged by disruption of internet connection and other cybersecurity threats. In this article, we will discuss the potential online threats to the gaming industry.

You will learn about proxy servers and how a rotating proxy can help you protect yourself during online tournaments, and make sure that malicious third parties cannot deny you victory with DDoS attacks and other cybersecurity threats. Rotating proxy is the best and most secretive way to hide your IP address. Check out Smartproxy or other industry professionals to utilize these servers and other security tools to guarantee external factors do not hinder your performance.

Gaming platforms as social networks

Today, to maximize user experience and communication with other players, video game companies offer access to games on comfortable, centralized gaming platforms. Through them, gamers can see the games played by their friends, user ratings and comments, give each other new products, and even trade in-game currency.

Some accounts can be worth a lot of money, either due to large collections of games, accumulation of online currency, or simply a lot of money in a digital wallet. These aspects, as well as fame on streaming platforms and acknowledgment among peers, can make an account an attractive target for hackers and cybercriminals.

The popularity of digital purchases and in-game transactions contribute to value build-up and some accounts may be worth thousands of dollars, either due to accumulated digital wealth or a high position on a competitive ladder.

If you have a valuable Steam, Epic Games, or Battle.net account, make use of two-factor authentication to ensure safety and privacy.

Protect tournament play

If you are an organizer of a large e-sports tournament, your best bet is to create an offline mode event played on a local area network without access to the internet. Online tournaments are the most susceptible to cheating, hacking, and gambling scandals, as players’ internet connection can be sabotaged, or they can blame third-party intervention to cover up personal involvement. Because of these reasons, online tournaments with a well-protected host or run on company servers are most stable and successful, while better circumstances make it much easier to detect potential intervention and pause the event to investigate.

Harsh punishment for cheating

Match fixing is the most rampant in amateur e-sports leagues, where players that do not have the talent to take their career to the next level, or are unsatisfied with their salary, become desperate to find new ways to earn additional money. Of course, such outcomes can be inevitable in tournaments organized by other players but legitimate events overseen by the game creator and affiliated companies must impose harsh punishment for cheaters, as unfair competition can stain their reputation.

Protect your digital data

Cheating can also occur in attempts to sabotage the opponent, and players that are the targets of such attacks must inform organizers and support teams immediately and avoid exposure of their public IP address at all costs. For streamers and competitive players, this is the biggest mistake, as cybercriminals and even petty competitors can sabotage your internet connection with DDoS attacks that do not require much technical knowledge. Endangering your public address can anger your internet service provider, and getting a new public IP may take some time.

To avoid these problems, get yourself a datacenter proxy IP close to your geolocation, or make sure that your address is never exposed to untrustworthy individuals. Online video games are extremely popular and petty cybercriminals can go to great lengths to steal digital property or sabotage e-sports events. Understanding basic networking and the tools that protect your identity will help you avoid cybersecurity threats in the Gaming industry.

