Design Tips: How to Create a Successful Law Firm Website

If you have a law firm and want it to be successful, the first step is to create a business website. There are many ways and different methods to utilize when going about making your law firm website, but if you want it to be successful, there are a few aspects you should keep in mind.

Your website will be the first glimpse into your law firm, and as such, those wishing to use your firm’s services must receive an outstanding first impression.

Most law firms receive their clients from online interest, and these clients will judge you based on your online appearance. According to a recent report, approximately 57 percent of consumers choose to seek out a lawyer, and about 17 percent decide to find one on their own online.

This is why website design for law firms is so important and why we will be looking at how you can create a successful law firm website and gain recognition.

Decide Between a DIY Website or a Professional Website

When deciding to create a law firm website, you need to carefully consider if you would like to design the website yourself or if you would prefer a professional’s assistance. For smaller law firms, creating a website using trusted platforms such as WordPress, LawLytics, and JurisPage might be the easiest and most cost-effective alternative. These platforms are ideal for lawyers who want to create a successful website but who don’t have the budget for a professional.

However, despite their relative ease of use, utilizing one of these platforms may not get you the result you want, as professional quality will often generate a more seamless website design. With a professionally designed website, you will also have a greater chance of attracting new clients and gaining a return on your investment. Moreover, with the right law firm website design, your firm will have a marketing edge over competitors, and you’re likely to gain more fruitful leads.

Hiring a professional can cost you anywhere between $100 to more than $10,000, and this figure usually doesn’t include the ongoing support you will need to maintain your website. You can choose to use a professional for the initial set up of your law firm website and then maintain the upkeep and running of it yourself.

3 Design Tips to Create a Successful Law Firm Website

Below we’re going to look at three of the most critical design tips that will help you create a successful law firm website. Ultimately, for an effective website, your firm should strive to use all of these tips to become easily discoverable online.

1. Mobile Friendliness and Usability

If your website is not mobile-friendly, you will lose out on potential clients. Many more people are opting to use their mobile devices over the traditional desktop to perform searches for legal services in today’s society. Often it’s best to use a straightforward design with your content following an organized layout that is easy to navigate. The more mobile-friendly the firm’s website is, the higher the chance you will have of gaining new clients.

There are many platforms available for use to ensure you have a friendly mobile website with easy to use tools. With the many technical functions available, it’s often best to use a professional service to ensure your law firm website design is as effective as it could be.

2. Effective Copywriting Strategies

Having an attractive and easy to use law firm website is essential, but effective copywriting practices are also fundamental. You need to ensure your website is readable and engaging with valid content that aligns with your target audience. With the right content, you will engage leaders and keep their interest focused on your website instead of seeking out your competitors.

Try to make sure that all your content is easy to read and clear as readers prefer to scan the information for what they are most interested in learning. Additionally, make sure your content gets to the point quickly as readers don’t want to continuously be bored with similar-sounding sentences.

3. SEO Practices for Success

You could have one of the best law firm websites and still fall short of attaining new clients if you don’t utilize SEO practices. With the right SEO tools, you will have a website that not only ranks better on Google, but also one that is more easily discoverable. By optimizing your content with keywords, staying on top of technical issues, and having multiple calls to action, you’re likely to have a successful website.

What to Keep in Mind

It is also critical to keep these other website design tips in mind if you want your website to stand out and make an impression.

Have correct use of branding and images, including brand colors.

Use eye-catching and attractive design themes.

Share testimonials and achievements.

Showcase case studies.

List your firm with Google my Business.

Include an organized list of services and mention your practice area.

Have an easy to use contact page or online form.

To conclude, there are many more aspects to designing a successful law firm than what we have mentioned. Should you decide to use these tips, your firm’s website will benefit greatly, and the likelihood of your site standing out will increase exponentially. Most importantly, remember that choosing the right platform, SEO practices, and design theme will significantly impact your online presence’s overall success.