Deepfake YouTuber Earned a Job with Lucasfilm After Fixing the Mandalorian

Share the joy













Deepfake YouTuber Shamook was so good his Mandalorian deep fake video earned 2 million views and a job.

Shamook, a deepfake YouTuber, will be joining the Lucasfilm studio as a senior facial capture artist.

Luke Skywalker’s CGI face in the Mandalorian cameo wasn’t that good. In fact, it has earned a lot of criticism. Several of the TV series’ fans tried to fix the scene using different tools.

Deepfake YouTuber

Among the many who tried to fix it was Shamook who did the job well. His work was so good that Lucasfilm had no choice but to hire him to ensure that its upcoming projects will have perfect de-aging effects.

Shamook uses deep fake technology to enhance bad CG effects and put actors in movies or shows that they never starred in.

The YouTuber stated:

“As some of you may already know, I joined ILM/Lucasfilms a few months ago and haven’t had the time to work on any new YouTube content. Now I’ve settled into my job, uploads should start increasing again. They’ll still be slow, but hopefully not months apart. Enjoy!” – Shamook

Lucasfilm confirmed it through IndieWire. According to Industrial Light and Magic:

“[Industrial Light and Magic is] always on the lookout for talented artists and have in fact hired the artist that goes by the online persona ‘Shamook,’” a Lucasfilm representative said in a statement. “Over the past several years ILM has been investing in both machine learning and A.I. as a means to produce compelling visual effects work and it’s been terrific to see momentum building in this space as the technology advances.”

Deepfake videos on YouTube are rampant. You can find the former US president Barack Obama calling Donald Trump a dipshit. There’s also a video about Jon Snow’s apology for the disappointing ending to GOT.

This technology is the answer to Photoshopping. It’s a form of AI to make images of fake events.

Unfortunately, this technology is being used in many pornographic films. There were over 15,000 deep fake videos online in 2019 alone and the majority of them were pornographic.

What’s interesting is that even if you’re an unskilled person, you can still make deepfakes using photos. These fake videos might spread to full revenge porn.

This technology is now being used as a “weapon” against women. But beyond porn, though, there’s spoof and satire.

But it’s not just videos that can be deepfaked. Audio, too, can be manipulated to create voice skins or clones.

Last year, the chief of a German energy firm paid £200,000 to a Hungarian bank account after becoming a victim of a fraudster who mimicked his voice. The company believed that his voice was deepfaked. Unfortunately, there’s no solid evidence to prove it.

To deepfake a video, you may need high-end desktops with powerful graphic cards. It may also take expertise to touch up completed videos to prevent flickers and visual defects.

But there are plenty of tools that will let you make deepfakes. Some companies will make them for you at the right price.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

