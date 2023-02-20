Data-Tracking Necklace to Assist Smokers Kick Habit

Share the joy

Smart Necklace for Smokers Who Wish to Quit

Smoking leads to a lot of chronic medical conditions. Smokers know this fact but they can’t seem to quit. That’s because inhaling cigarettes can cause the release of dopamine in the brain. It’s a neurotransmitter that gives people a good feeling. The brain starts to crave it. Hence, smokers want to use more to experience the same good feeling.

Because of how it works, it is difficult for smokers to quit. There are various methods available.

If you have tried all of them but failed, then you might want to consider consider the latest wearable device that aims to assist smokers to kick the nasty habit.

SmokeMon

Known as SmokeMon, it uses the heat signal from the cigar to track your behavioral partners.

It looks like a pendant or necklace. Each time you light a cigarette, the tracker can detect it. This device can also detect how much smoke you inhale, the time between sessions, and the length of time the cigar is in your mouth.

The information collected is known as topography. The data are vital for understanding diseases related to smoking. They can also support people, like you who are trying to quit the habit

The smart necklace captures the heat. Each time you puff, it enters a database.

Scientists will use it to measure CO exposure among smokers. It can map out how many times you smoke allowing scientists to better understand how nicotine exposure can cause diseases, like heart disease, stroke, emphysema, and cancer, among others.

How Can It Help Smokers?

This device can help your effort to kick the habit by showing your personal smoking topography and your relapse risk.

For instance, if you’re a smoker who smokes every now and then, the data will show how many puffs will cause you to go back to your old habits.

The data collected through this device can determine when you’ll most likely relapse and when it is time to get medical intervention. The best thing is that the intervention would happen in real-time like you are notified by your health coach to stop smoking or encourage to take it slow.

Furthermore, the data can help in catching smokers before they fall off the wagon. This is necessary because if they do fall off, it is harder for them to quit again.

If you have been trying to quit smoking, a few puffs are considered a slip. However, it is not a relapse. Rather, you may consider a slip as a lesson to be learned. You gain awareness that you did not fail. Instead, you may consider it as a temporary setback.

The data can be shown to your doctor so he/she can start a plan that will help handle your triggers and cravings.

Scientists are also planning to study how effective it is in detecting behavior related to electronic cigarettes.

“Now we can begin to test the effectiveness of this device in improving the success rate of smoking cessation programs by preventing relapse in smokers who are planning to quit. We will be able to test whether real-time feedback and interventions can be more effective than usual care. “ – Senior investigator Nabil Alshurafa

