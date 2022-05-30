Cydia’s Antitrust Case Against Apple Will Move Forward

Share the joy

Apple failed to dismiss the antitrust case filed by Cydia.

https://www.cydiacloud.com/

Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

A judge allowed an antitrust lawsuit against the iPhone maker to proceed. According to Reuters, “U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, rejected Apple’s contention that Cydia’s allegations fell outside a four-year window allowed under federal antitrust law.”

The ruling was issued for plaintiff SaurikIT LLC. It’s a company that developed Cydia. The case was earlier dismissed because the claims were outside the statute of limitations. However, she allowed the plaintiff to bring a new complaint.

The complaint alleges that Apple “wrongfully acquired and maintained a monopoly over the distribution of iOS apps and payments.” As a result, it deprived third-party app stores of their ability to compete with the App Store.

Before App Store emerged, there was Cydia. It was a polar app store where users could find and download third-party apps for any jailbroken device. In 2018, though, it was shut down.

It’s interesting to note that Judge Gonzales Rogers is the same judge who issued a ruling for Apple and Epic trial.

The complaint argues that Apple implemented aggressive changes in iOS from 2018 to 2021. As a result of those changes, Cydia and other app stores could no longer provide usable apps for iPhones.

When the fresh complaint was filed, Apple wanted to shut it down on the basis that the allegations happened outside the statute of limitations. However, the judge denied the motion.

The Shutting Down of Cydia

Saurik decided to pull the plug on the Cydia Store in 2018. But it didn’t affect the Cydia installer app. Users continue to use it to install or manage existing jailbreak tweaks.

However, users can only purchase jailbreak enhancements from other portals, such as Chariz, Packix, and several others.

The Cydia Store’s financial model was declining before it shut down. Saurik expressed that it was no longer worth this time to maintain it. Thus, disabling the Store was a painless method to handle the bug.

Is Jailbreaking Dead?

It’s still very much alive. However, its popularity has greatly declined. There are still developers who continue to provide tweaks.

During the first years of the iPhone, jailbreakers pushed it to its absolute limits. When iPhone was first introduced, there was no App Store or third-party apps. In other words, it was feature-limited. The first iOS had no simple games.

The feature-limited iPhone was one of the reasons iPhone hackers started to provide tweaks and break into the iPhone’s walled garden.

Unfortunately, Apple has improved its features over the years. But many of those enhancements were inspired by the jailbreaking scene.

Along with enhancements, Apple also beefed up its iOS security making it difficult to jailbreak new version of iOS. Even though they could jailbreak it, the payoff was not that much. Furthermore, if the iPhone is jailbroken, it will be exposed to various security vulnerabilities.

iOS jailbreaks are getting fewer because there’s less reason to do it.

