Cyberpunk 2077 still has tons of problems no matter the hundreds of fixes

It was the project that the gaming community was pretty excited about. And then everything went south really fast. Of course, we are referring to Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s open-world game starring Keanu Reeves.

Back in December, the reviews were good, but once the game reached games almost everyone realized that the game had serious troubles on PCs and it was almost unplayable on game consoles. In fact, Sony had to remove the game from the PlayStation Store and had offered refunds, while Microsoft warned its customers that they “may experience performance issues on Xbox One until the game is updated.” Yikes!

So, from December until now the famous Polish studio has released a few updates for the game. For example, the March 1.2 patch is responsible for everything, like typos and AI. The list is quite extensive. But it seems that this major update didn’t do much about the game. According to Twitch streamers and YouTubers, Cyberpunk 2077 needs a lot of work.

The evidence

At the moment there is a broadcast from Twitch streamer Vinesauce who shows many remaining glitches. As seen on the broadcast and some social media channels, the most common glitch is the spawning cars. For example, if a player calls a ride the game spawns all of the vehicles at the same place. This bug leads to total disaster because cars explode against each other. Or the game can’t render so many objects at the same time. The same stream shows another very interesting bug that involves a number of physics-based glitches.

As for driving overall, it seems to be a huge problem for players. In one YouTube video, the user Kevduit, throws a grenade into the distance, making every single NPC step out of their car. Then he looks away for a split second and every one of those NPCs just disappears. The same video shows that the police has a lot of work to be done. For example, sometimes they kill the player instantly, or they despawn mid-chase, and some times they ignore crimes happening right in front of them.

Like this broadcast, other videos are circulating at the moment and don’t have many positive things to show about the game.

Also, posts Reddit and Twitter, talk about the game and the fact that it loads slower than before, but the performance seems to be different across platforms. And this moment many players ask if it’s worth it to continue playing a flawed game, or ask for a refund. And Cyberpunk 2077 is still not available on the PlayStation Store.

Also, in January, CD Projekt Red presented a timeline for Cyberpunk 2077 with two patches for the game. Let’s hope that the game will get better and the next upgrades will eventually fix all of the problems.