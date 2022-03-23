Share the joy

Creating Infographics That Get You Quality Backlinks [INFOGRAPHIC]

Image by PIRO4D

Infographics help people absorb information faster and more effectively than text, but this is not the only reason they are so popular. Infographics are also awesome at generating high-quality backlinks.

When infographics are made correctly, users will share them on social media and reference them in blog posts indefinitely, creating a passive stream of quality backlinks. This is great for startup SEO as well as established companies.

Of course, to get the desired effect, your infographic must hit the right buttons. The good news is that following clear steps will help you achieve this and boost traffic to your website.

The first step is to know your audience and what appeals to them. Look at what your competition is doing. Find infographics created by some of the most successful businesses in your field and study them.

Ask yourself these questions:

What kind of language and tone are they using?

How do their infographics appear aesthetically?

What is the overall style and design of the infographic?

What types of images are they using?

Are your competitors posting their infographics on social media? If so, on which platforms and how is their audience responding?

By studying your competitors, you gain insights into their marketing department’s research and experience. These insights can help small businesses ride on the coattails of larger organizations with greater resources, helping them create their own impactful content.

Before developing the design of your infographic, create a mockup using an outline and a wireframe to give you an idea of the overall layout. Ensure there is plenty of space so the infographic isn’t cluttered, has a logical flow, and is easy to read.

Once you have a mockup, use a mood board to help you choose the right colors for your infographic. Colors have a significant impact on marketing, so it pays to focus on getting them right.

Resources like Coolors will help you choose a color palette for your infographic that complements your brand colors.

Now it’s time to work on the final design.

Use your research and follow your mockup, and don’t forget to leave plenty of breathing room between elements to help make the information easy to follow and digest.

Maintain hierarchy with font sizes to help keep the text organized and skimmable. Most readers will likely skim your infographic before reading, so make sure it’s visually appealing and offers bite-size nuggets of information instead of large, hard-to-digest blocks of text.

When your infographic is ready, it’s time to publish.

Sharing your infographic on social media is a great way to get a lot of coverage quickly, and guest blogging will help get your infographic noticed. Play your cards right, and your infographic will direct quality traffic to your website and give you an SEO boost for years to come.

To learn more about creating infographics that can get you more baklinks, see the below infographic.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

