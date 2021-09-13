Court orders Apple to allow third-party in-app payment options

Share the joy













US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez has ruled against Apple. The ruling orders the tech giant to stop barring developers from adding external links to third-party payment platforms from their apps.

“Apple Inc., and its officers, agents, servants, employees and any person in active concert or participation with them (“Apple”), are hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links and other calls to action that direct consumers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration obtained within the app,” explains the ruling.

This means iOS apps can now direct users to other payment platforms, apart from the Apple App Store. Companies no longer need to pay Apple’s fees on in-app purchases.

The ruling opens more ways for creators and developers to earn from their efforts.

Here’s a sample breakdown of Twitter Spaces payment on iOS:

Space ticket price costs $5

Twitter’s share is around 70c, up to $50k in earnings

Apple’s share is $1.50 for its 30% cut on any iOS purchase

The creator gets $2.80 (only 56% of the Space ticket price)

Although you did all the work, Apple grabs a big slice of your hard-earned income. And this applies to Super Follows, Facebook Live Events, newsletter subscriptions, or anything that charges users in-app.

The ruling provides a workaround on this. It opens more revenue potential for creators and developers in social apps. It also maximizes use of various apps and functions.

Apple’s revenue will take a hit, though.

A recent Sensor Tower report found that the App Store had $41.5 billion in revenue for the first half of 2021. This is a 22.1% increase from the previous year.

According to a filing of the Apple vs. Epic case, gaming apps provide around 70% of overall App Store revenue. And a big part of that comes from in-app purchases.

With Apple on the brink of losing revenue, it goes without saying the tech giant will appeal on the verdict. The case will drag on for a while. But starting December 9th, apps can provide other payment options in iOS apps.

The decision may force Apple to brainstorm and reconsider its transaction processes. And it may change the game for creators and brands.

