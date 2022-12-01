Corning unveils Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Share the joy

Corning has unveiled its newest glass innovation, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The company continues to push the boundaries of glass by expanding its Corning Gorilla Glass portfolio.

With a new glass composition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 delivers improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete. And it preserves the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus.

“Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays,” said David Velasquez, vice president and general manager, Gorilla Glass.

“Surfaces matter, and rough surfaces like concrete are everywhere.”

Corning’s extensive research has shown that 84% of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets – China, India, and the United States – cite durability as the number one purchasing consideration behind brand itself.

“We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt, but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices,” said Velasquez.

“With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger, than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs.”

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 survived drops of up to one meter on a surface replicating concrete. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less.

In addition, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 continued to survive drops up to two meters on a surface replicating asphalt and maintained scratch resistance up to four times better than competitive aluminosilicate.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is currently being evaluated by multiple customers and is expected to reach the market within the next few months.

Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 8 billion devices by more than 45 major brands.

