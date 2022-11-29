Core Web Vitals Failed: What Should You Do Next?

Share the joy

The bad news is that 96.6% failed.

This algorithm update focuses on user experience. Passing the number will be a ranking factor. However, it may not negatively affect your site in search results.

Instead, having quality content is more vital than passing Core Web Vitals. Then again, if you improve the numbers, Google can better understand your site. The metrics consider visual stability, loading, and interactivity.

You can start assessing your site’s CWV by going to PageSpeed Insights and entering your site’s URL. The tool will grade your website’s overall performance. You’ll want your LCP to be 2.5 seconds and FID to be less than 100 ms.

How to Improve Your Site’s Core Web Vitals?

Most sites failed the assessment. The good thing is that there are ways to fix it.

Cache Your Content

It reduces the load on your server. You may use server-side caching or just utilize a popular plugin if you’re using WordPress. W3 Total Cache is a favorite among WordPress users.

However, if you want a more powerful caching tool and you have the budget, WP Rocket can be great. It has a handful of features that can boost your scores.

In my experience, though, the plugin can only add more or less 10 points to your score. Thus, if your site receives a score of 63 for overall performance and you use WP Rocket, your score is still average.

WP Rocket is not a magic solution. But it may help improve your site’s score a bit.

Eliminate Render-Blocking Elements

They are static CSS, HTML, and JS files. Each file contains scripts that prevent users from viewing the content. These scrips are from third-party plugins, most of the time. Google Analytics, for one, uses these files.

You can eliminate them by minifying your JS and CSS. CSS Minifier will make the tasks easier. WP Rocket can also tackle this issue. Then again, this plugin isn’t a magic solution.

Use a CDN

It can speed up your LCP times and minimize the Time to First Byte. One option is to use Cloudflare. Some hosting providers have CDN solutions. But they entail an additional fee.

Optimize and Compress Your Images

This method can boost LCP scores. You may use an image compression tool to reduce the file size without losing its quality. Smush and Imagify are good options.

However, since they are plugins, they can still affect your site’s speed. If you want a better solution, you should edit the sizes and dimensions of your images before uploading them to your site.

Adding the correct attributes will allow the browser to allocate the right amount of space for the elements. As a result, it minimizes layout shifts.

Optimize Website fonts

Fonts can also affect loading times. They require the browser to download the font family and load it. Thus, it’s ideal to optimize web fonts to improve the site’s performance.

Optimized web fonts are delivered more quickly because they are smaller in file size.

These are just some of the ways to improve your scores. You may have to hire a developer to improve your site’s Core Web Vitals if plugins don’t work.

