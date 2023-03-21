“Conversational everything” for customer communications is growing

Share the joy

A growing trend in customer communications is toward conversational experiences, according to new research from the worldwide cloud communications platform Infobip.

The data, gathered from 449 billion communications exchanges on Infobip‘s platform between 2022 and 2049, demonstrates the explosive expansion of communications on social media platforms like Instagram and chat apps like WhatsApp Business Platform for a variety of client needs.

Customer conversations on their preferred chat channel

More channels and gadgets are available to customers than ever before.

According to Infobip’s investigation, SMS and other traditional methods are still useful for sending one-time passwords, two-factor authentication, and time-sensitive messages. But, users are choosing richer conversational experiences over chat apps when it comes to engagement and assistance.

The data illustrates the continued importance of these channels by showing a 73% and a 51% growth in WhatsApp Business Platform and Email engagements in 2022 compared to 2021.

The information also shows a thirty-fold growth in Instagram interactions over the previous year, demonstrating the desire of consumers to communicate with businesses on channels they currently use.

The number of interactions on Google Business Messages and Apple Messages for Business climbed by 186% and 232%, respectively.

WhatsApp Business Platform, Voice, and mobile app messaging experienced the largest growth in terms of consumer interaction in 2022.

The number of interactions on the channel has increased by 2.5 times since the launch of marketing messages on the WhatsApp Business Platform due to increased customer engagement and promotional usage.

Customers today expect immediate, rich, and human-like interactions with brands and businesses, as evidenced by the 191% and 92% growth in voice and mobile app messaging, respectively.

Chatbots with conversational experience for customer queries

The research also demonstrates how customers are increasingly choosing to use chatbots on channels they regularly use and that have a wide range of capabilities to find answers to their questions. For instance, interactions on Infobip’s chatbot via WhatsApp Business Platform climbed by 69% in 2022, while interactions via Telegram and SMS increased seven-fold and five-fold, respectively.

Conversational customer support

According to Infobip’s data, clients now ask for assistance via the same conversational channels they use with their friends and relatives. The number of customer support interactions on the WhatsApp Business Platform surged by 91%, reflecting the demand for quick and rich messaging experiences. Voice remains popular with a 51% increase.

“Our data reveals that conversational everything is rapidly becoming the norm for customer communications. Whether for marketing, support, or sales, customers want a conversation with a brand or brand on the channels they already use. For customers, the benefits are clear. They get a richer, more convenient, and more personalized experience. Businesses and brands meanwhile benefit from better customer loyalty and ultimately stronger sales,” said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip.

There is a shift toward conversational everything in numerous industries:

Rich messaging is gaining momentum, with significant gains seen on Google Business Messages, Instagram, and Telegram, reflecting the transition from traditional banking to conversational banking.

MMS, Instagram, and mobile app messaging engagements in the retail and eCommerce sector significantly increased in 2022.

According to the data, the transport and logistics industry last year saw explosive development among rich communications platforms including Instagram, Telegram, and Messenger.

2022 has seen an increase in the use of rich communication on MMS, Messenger, and Google Business Messages by marketing and advertising firms.

For the telecoms sector, MMS and Google Business Messages are the top rich channels for consumer communication.

“We expect to see conversational experiences continue to expand across sectors from ride sharing to healthcare and even the public sector as organizations adapt to conversational everything. But organizations may struggle to meet customer demand for such experiences without scalable and easy-to-use omnichannel communications. That is why Infobip’s most comprehensive capacity and capabilities of any global communications provider helps ensure we are the one communication platform for every platform,” continued Ivan Ostojić.

