Common Causes of RAID System Failure





Many small businesses use RAID these days because these systems are considered more reliable and stable for storing and accessing data. A Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) system consists of multiple disk drives that help in improving storage and computing capabilities. Depending on your application, you may choose between various RAID levels such as 0,1,5,6, and 10, which use techniques like mirroring, striping, and parity.

The primary aim of using RAID is to achieve a larger and more reliable data storage solution. A RAID system offers a reliable and stable way of managing data, but similar to any other type of data storage media, they also experience breakdowns once in a while.

If you’re using RAID 0, the failure of one disk will result in crashing the entire array. The other RAID levels provide some level of security because if one drive fails, the other drives bear its load and continue to work. But this doesn’t make RAID failure-proof. RAID array offers some security against data loss but even the most secure RAID configurations and best models like G-RAID are at the risk of breakdown.

With the help of a professional like G-RAID data recovery service provider, it is possible to fix the issue and get back your files. However, to avoid this situation, it’s better to avoid factors that lead to RAID breakdown. To prevent RAID array failures and data loss, you should know its common causes to avoid them.

Multiple Disk Failure

When one hard drive fails, the system survives and continues to work. But if you continue to operate the system in this condition, the other drives in the array become vulnerable to failure. When the server runs in the corrupted mode, there’s is a higher chance of a complete system crash.

RAID Controller Failure

The RAID controller is a vital component that manages all the disks in the array and stores RAID configuration data. To operate, most RAID arrays depend on this controller. This RAID controller may get damaged due to various reasons and when this happens, the system encounters operational difficulties. The RAID controller may get damaged due to a power surge or other mechanical issues. When the controller malfunctions, it becomes crucial to immediately repair or replace the RAID controller. Also, to avoid this issue, users are advised to use proper surge protection.

Virus Attacks

With increasing cases of malware attacks, virus infection has become a common cause of RAID failure and data loss. All data storage devices are at the risk of crashing due to virus or malware attacks. So, to avoid this nuisance, make sure to use robust antivirus software and firewalls. Moreover, don’t forget to maintain data backups of valuable data.

RAID Volume Rebuild Error

An error in reconstructing the RAID volume can be disastrous for the system. When the RAID volume is rebuilt incorrectly, the user may lose access to their data. Whether it is a wrong replacement of the drive or using an improperly formatted drive, any rebuild error could lead to a complete RAID system crash and data loss.