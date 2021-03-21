Cointelegraph – A brief history & overview

What is Cointelegraph?

Cointelegraph was created in October 2013 and is a London news website. It is a cryptocurrency content source with its interviews, cryptocurrency industry research, regulatory challenges, and blockchain application quoted by conventional media and newspapers. Cointelegraph reports Fintech, Blockchain, and Bitcoin, bringing you the most up-to-date data, costs, breakthroughs, and commentary from the world of finance in the future. If you’re new to cryptocurrencies or searching for new ways to beef up your digital wallet, Coin telegraph’s up-to-date news and updates will help you learn more about the ever-evolving world of digital currencies. With precise and consistent coverage from our devoted team of journalists and analysts worldwide, we are ready to assist you in forming your own opinion about cryptocurrencies.

We publish papers and expert perspectives in the fields of finance, technology, culture, and law, as well as real-time analysis from leading Bitcoin experts from across the spectrum. With more companies, startups, and ordinary people using this technology due to its many benefits, it is becoming increasingly important to educate yourself and know these latest financial and technical developments. Cointelegraph is here to assist you in warmly welcoming digital currencies.

Cointelegraph Services

Cointelegraph is a fully independent journal covering bitcoin, blockchain, open applications, financial internet, and the next generation. We have the latest news, rates, advances, and analyses focusing on experts’ opinions and comments from the digital currency world. The world of digital currency flourishes every day with greater fervor. With a growing number of firms, developers, startups, and customers taking advantage of this technology, Cointelegraph is proud to invest every day at work and become more conscious of the various complexities and benefits technologies have.

As the cryptocurrency market was about to reach its apex, the team could see that the demand for information in this vertical would be rising, and they saw the opportunity for our media company to position itself as the go-to source for this information. In only four years, the company has established itself as an industry leader in the cryptocurrency information market.

The website has expanded into the Cointelegraph Publishing Group, a media holding company that includes CryptocoinsNews, WorldCoinIndex, CoinMarketCap, VentureBeat, Investopedia, Coinspeaker, TNW, among other publications. Teams from the United States, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Germany, Greece, Italy, and South Africa oversee the operation. Cointelegraph has 6.7 million monthly unique users and 57 million page views as of March 2018. North Americans make up most travelers (46 percent). Then there’s Europe (28 percent) and Asia (14 percent) (19 percent). Every month, the Cointelegraph Media Group receives over 276 million views and 67.3 unique users.

Advancement of Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph has various financial resources, such as Price Indexes for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple, among others. An ICO calendar and a tool for comparing exchange rates are available in Cointelegraph. The crypto media section contains educational material on cryptocurrencies and information on business leaders and crypto-related topics. Cointelegraph also holds Block Show conferences, which are international gatherings where existing Blockchain technologies are showcased.