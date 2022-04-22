CNN Plus Will Shut Down Before Turning a Month Old

Share the joy

Some of the programs will migrate to CNN’s other networks.

WarnerMedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

CNN Plus to Sunset on April 30

The merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery was completed two weeks ago. To mark one of the company’s significant moves is to shut down CNN Plus on April 30.

The streaming service was an ambitious venture of the company. The new CEO of Warner Bros, David Zaslav, was reported to be annoyed by the former CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, for launching CNN+ weeks before Discovery was scheduled to take over the operations.

Direct-to-Consumer Strategy

But because of legal boundaries, he can’t communicate with the management. The decision to shut down CNN Plus aligns with the WBD’s direct-to-consumer strategy. The company believes that consumers want simplicity and to have an all-in streaming service.

Zaslav wanted to combine streaming video assets under one department.

CNN+ employees would be paid for the next 90 days. They would have other positions around the company.

Streaming Wars

This move also minimizes CNN’s efforts to join the streaming wars.

MSNBC has revealed its plans to include more opinion-led shows to generate more subscriptions for its corporate streaming outlet called Peacock.

Fox News, on the other hand, has Fox Nation. It’s expanding the service to include true-crime documentaries and movies to attract a broader group of potential subscribers.

CBS News is also overhauling its streaming video efforts by adding new shows.

NBC and ABC News are adding live news programming. They have set up Tom Llamas and Lindsey Davis as their early-evening weekday programs.

150K Subscribers

CNN Plus didn’t pan out because it only gathered 150,000. WBD stopped external marketing spending for the said streaming service.

It’s reported that CNN hired 400 staff members for CNN Plus. WarnerMedia, on the other hand, provided a budget of $300 million for it.

However, experts have already expected its doom when it launched.

Earlier this year, the CNN chief was forced to resign because he was accused of having an improper office romance with a former marketing head.

As mentioned, Zaslav was not happy with WarnerMedia’s decision to launch CNN Plus in the first place before the merger of the two companies.

The streaming service also faced an issue with the distribution. First, it wasn’t available on the Roku platform in its first week. Then, it remained inaccessible on Google TV, Samsung smart TVs, and Xbox game consoles. These devices are known to control the streaming market and provide programs to millions of US subscribers wanting to be entertained in their living rooms.

It’s difficult to say whether or not CNN Plus could have succeeded because of the early shutdown. But CNN Plus is not the only streaming service that bid adieu before peaking.

Many streaming services have come and gone in recent years. However, CNN Plus has probably the shortest shelf life. Go90 of Verizon was up for three years before it ended. Quibi only lasted six months.

Even though WarnerMedia promised job opportunities around the company for the employees of CNN Plus, new staffers would have to face the potential of losing their jobs.

