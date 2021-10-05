Clubhouse’s new Clips feature allows you to share 30-second clips of public rooms

Share the joy













Clubhouse has unveiled a couple of new features, including Clips. Clips allows you to snip the most recent 30 seconds of audio and share it anywhere. This is particularly good if you hear a quote from a speaker and want to share it. You can create a clip, which generates a moment that can then be shared as a link for people to join the room.

You can share Clips to other social media platforms—an effective way to drive traffic to a room. Once you turn on the feature, you will be able to tap a scissor icon to make one.

Judging from the fact that Clubhouse has always struggled with content moderation, some users could share audio clips out of context. This is one problem Clubhouse acknowledges. For a start, clips will only be available to a few creators.

Other features launched along clips are:

Replay

Replay allows you to record a room, save it to your profile and club, or download the audio to share it outside the app. As a host, however, you will have the last word whether you want your room to recorded or not. Clubhouse’s replay feature is like Twitter’s upcoming feature that will allow you to record Spaces.

Universal Search

Universal Search is a feature that helps to improve discoverability on Clubhouse. This will allow you to type a keyword or name into the search bar so you can find relevant rooms, people, clubs, and bios.

A few weeks ago, Clubhouse launched a new feature called Wave. With Wave, you can invite your friends into audio chat with a waving emoji. Once your friends receive their invitation, they can choose to join your call and will automatically be added to an audio room.

How to send a Wave

Swipe right on the Hallway or tap the dots icon at the bottom left of the screen. Then tap the wave button next to the person you would love to chat with. They will get a notification that you said hello, and know you are available to chat.

If your friends are too busy, they can join a private room with you—open the people you waved at. You will have the option of introducing friends from different groups, or open the room up more broadly and make it for everyone.

