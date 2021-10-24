Clubhouse to roll out the ability pin links atop rooms

Share the joy













Clubhouse says it is rolling out the ability to pin links to the top of rooms. This will give people the chance to share outside links and monetize their work on the social audio platform.

“Pin the link” as Clubhouse calls it on its Twitter page, let you monetize your content. Company CEO Paul Davison and global head of marketing Maya Watson announced the new feature in a blog post.

Pin the links will allow moderators to place external links at the of a room. These links can direct listeners to whatever moderators want, including a news article, or a podcast.

For security and moderation reasons, some links will be blocked. Though, such links were not mentioned by Clubhouse, porn links are certainly out of the picture. Clubhouse says only moderators can edit, remove, or add a link on the platform.

Clubhouse says it will not take a cut of revenue from any transactions that take place through the link. That said, Davison said the company will share information in the next couple of months about how it will monetize the app.

Pin the link will start rolling of from October 27, and is available on iOS, and Android. As a room moderator, you can pin a link by tapping the “…” menu in the upper right, then tap “Pin a Link.”

A couple of weeks ago, Clubhouse brought a new Music Mode to the app. This disclosed known by the social audio company in a blog post. The Music Mode, according to Clubhouse, will make people sound better when performing in a live room.

To make music in the room is easy—just tap the three dots, and select “Audio Quality” from the menu. You will need to choose the “Music” option, and that will be all. Clubhouse users will be able to use professional audio equipment for their performance, like external USB microphones or mixing boards.

Clubhouse also says it has brought stereo support to Clips. This will make shared snippets sound even better. Other thing to note is that Music Mode will support Spatial Audio.

Clubhouse has made some improvements to the search bar with a new update. Clubhouse says users on iOS will be able to wave at their friends directly from Search.

The company is moving the search bar to the top of your hallway for easy access. You can start searching by scrolling to the top of your hallway for the search bar. While this is only available to iOS users for now, Android users will not have to wait too long.

