Clubhouse takes step to protect users’ privacy and safety in Afghanistan

Just like Facebook, Clubhouse has taken bold steps to protect users’ privacy in Afghanistan. Recall that Facebook announced that steps have been taken to protect users in Afghanistan from being tracked. Clubhouse too has just announced a couple of moves to protect users in the Islamic country.

Earlier in the week, the social audio platform reset thousand of users’ accounts in Afghanistan. This move would make it difficult for their bios and photos to be discovered in search. The action taken according to a spokesperson of the company, does not affect the user’s followers, and changes made can be reversed by the users if they want to.

The social audio platform has also been reminding users in the troubled country pseudonyms for human rights and safety purposes are allowed. According to The Verge, Clubhouse consulted with free expression and violent extremism experts who helped to design its latest approach.

Clubhouse users in Afghanistan have been deleting their photos from accounts and phones that could link them with the West of former government in the country. The rush to delete their photos and accounts followed the reentry of the Taliban forces into the country.

Amidst uncertainties in the Middle East country, social media companies continue to do their bits to help the people stay safe. Facebook has announced a new one-click tool to help Afghans lock their accounts.

It means Afghans can quickly lockdown their Facebook accounts. They can hide their “friends” lists, which protects their privacy. In a thread on Twitter, head of security at Facebook, Nathaniel Gleicher, said that the changes were put in place based on feedback from civil society groups, journalists, and activists.

“Like so many others, many of us at Facebook have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan. My thoughts go out to everyone on the ground and everyone trying to help as these events unfold,” Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security at Facebook tweeted on Thursday.

“We’ve launched a one-click tool for people in Afghanistan to quickly lock down their account. When their profile is locked, people who aren’t their friends can’t download or share their profile photo or see posts on their timeline,” he added.

Also, the social media giant has temporarily removed the ability to view and search the “Friends” list for Facebook accounts in Afghanistan. This measure will protect people in that country from being targeted by the Taliban government.

